Eli Pancol named to new Comeback Player of the Year list
By Hugh Straine
Duke football graduate wide receiver Eli Pancol has been named to the October Comeback Player of the Year watch list. This list is made by the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl.
Pancol has come back in a big way for Duke after missing the entire 2023 season with a lower body injury that he suffered in preseason camp.
The grad student has tallied 23 catches for 294 yards and five touchdowns so far in 2024. His five scores are good for second amongst ACC receivers.
Throughout his career, Pancol has reeled in 93 catches for 1,206 yards and ten touchdowns. Through 2024, he's already passed his season-high for his career in touchdowns and is two catches away from setting a career-high in catches in a season as well.
Pancol has been one of the most consistent threats alongside Jordan Moore so far this season for the Blue Devils as the main end zone guy. He's definitely integrated himself back into this Blue Devil offense quickly after being sidelined just a year ago.