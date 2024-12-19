Dylan Harper putting 'pressure' on Cooper Flagg for No. 1 pick in NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg has been the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft since he reclassified into the 2024 recruiting class and committed to the Duke basketball program.

There have been challengers at certain times, however, and one appears to be closing the gap on the Blue Devil phenom.

Rutgers superstar Dylan Harper, a former Duke basketball recruit at one point, has shined for the Scarlet Knights this season and buzz has continued to grow around the New Jersey product after his buzzer-beating 3-pointer to defeat rival Seton Hall on Saturday.

It put an exclamation point on a 24-point performance that has become customary for the 6-foot-6 guard, who is currently averaging 23.5 points per game which is third best in the country.

He’s also seen his draft stock rise due to his shot making capabilities and ability to rise to the moment, which can be seen in back-to-back performances of 36 and 37 points against Notre Dame and Alabama.

Not only has is he now pushing Flagg to be the No. 1 choice in June, but he’s surpassed his Rutgers teammate, Ace Bailey, and is projected to be the No. 2 pick at the moment, according to Bleacher Report.

“Dylan Harper has begun to separate himself from the No. 3 prospect, whoever it may be come draft night,” the most recent mock draft said.

“He's at least putting pressure on Cooper Flagg in the No. 1 overall discussion.”

Flagg has done it all for the Blue Devils this season, leading the team in nearly every statistical category with 16.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game but has a much better supporting cast at Duke than Harper and Bailey do at Rutgers.

The conversation involving the three players and who should be the top selection is not going away anytime soon and will only intensify as the season progresses and the draft gets closer.