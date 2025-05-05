Duke women's basketball lands commitment from 2026 four-star prospect

The Duke women's basketball program has landed a commitment from class of 2026 four-star small forward Sanai Green. Green is ranked as the #29 overall player and #8 small forward in the class of 2026 247Sports Composite Rankings.

This is the second commitment for Kara Lawson in the class of 2026, as the program recently sealed a pledge from four-star center Taylor Sofilkanich, the #7 center in the class per 247Sports. Sofilkanich comes from St. John Vianney (NJ).

Green, a 6'1 small forward out of Long Island Lutheran (NY), previously played high school basketball at Steward High School (VA).

In her sophomore season at Steward per MaxPreps, Green averaged 20.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.7 steals a night. She was at one point a five-star prospect, but missed her entire junior season with injury.

Lawson is already loading up her 2026 recruiting class with two big-time frontcourt additions to contribute to the squad another year down the road.

Per Shane Laflin, ESPN women's basketball recruiting analyst, "Green is a physically strong guard/wing who will provide a versatile perimeter piece for the program. A fantastic finisher at the rim and a lockdown defender, her frame and game = serious potential."

Now, although Lawson is steadying her program's 2026 recruiting class, next year's squad has hopes of a deep March run after returning several key pieces from last year's Elite 8 squad.

ACC Rookie of the Year Toby Fournier announced her return to Duke, the team's leading scorer from a season ago. In addition, senior Ashlon Jackson will return to Durham for another season, who is one of the best three-point shooters in the ACC. Jackson averaged 12.4 points on 37.2% shooting from beyond the arc a season ago.

After the Blue Devils's season ended in harsh fashion a season ago, there's lots of hope that the program can get over the hump after bringing back the majority of its key pieces from the 2024-25 squad that earned a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The only true contributor who was lost from this past season is Reigan Richardson, the Blue Devils' fourth-leading scorer.