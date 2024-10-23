Ball Durham
Fansided

Duke vs. SMU: where to watch, betting lines, key players, and more

Duke football looks to improve to 7-1 this Saturday hosting its first ranked opponent of the season

By Hugh Straine

Florida State v Duke
Florida State v Duke / Grant Halverson/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils (6-1, 2-1) vs. #22 SMU Mustangs (6-1, 3-0)

Where and when: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC), 8:00pm EDT, Saturday, October 26th, 2024

Where to watch: ACC Network, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Betting lines: SMU: -11.5, -450 moneyline. Duke: +11.5, +340 moneyline. O/U 48.5 per ESPNBET

Duke key players: QB Maalik Murphy, LB Alex Howard, DE Wesley Williams, DE Michael Reese, CB Chandler Rivers, RB Star Thomas, S Terry Moore

SMU key players: QB Kevin Jennings, RB Brashard Smith, LB Kobe Wilson, LB Ahmad Walker, S Isaiah Nwokobia, S Ahmaad Moses

Duke's last time out: 23-16 victory versus Florida State

SMU's last time out: 40-10 victory at Stanford

Duke conference standing: 5th in Atlantic Coast Conference

SMU conference standing: 3rd in Atlantic Coast Conference

Injury Report

Duke

RB Jaquez Moore - Questionable (expected to play)

WR Jayden Moore - Questionable (expected to play)

TE Nicky Dalmolin - Out for season

TE Jeremiah Hasley - Out for season

SMU

WR Romello Brinson - Questionable (expected to play)

RB Zane Minors - Questionable (expected to play)

RB Jaylan Knighton - Out for season

TE RJ Maryland - Out for season

RB Camar Wheaton - Out for season

Home/Duke Football