Duke vs. North Carolina: how to watch, odds, injuries, more with Victory Bell at stake

Coming off its first loss of the season, Duke hopes to bounce back quickly with rival North Carolina coming to Durham on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils hope to retain the Victory Bell and remain in contention for a second consecutive ACC Championship Game appearance. With a road game at Miami still looming in November, the Blue Devils probably can't afford another loss if they want to make it to Charlotte.

Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels are fresh off a road upset of previously unbeaten Pittsburgh, and they'll carry significant momentum with them into Wallace Wade Stadium this weekend.

Duke vs. North Carolina carries significance regardless of the sport the two teams are meeting in. While the hardwood has produced the most memorable matchups, there have been plenty of high-stakes games on the gridiron, too.

This will be another, with both teams looking to build some momentum at the midway point of the regular season.

How to watch Duke vs. North Carolina in Week 7

Date: Saturday, October 17th

Saturday, October 17th Time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium

Wallace Wade Stadium How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 4-1

4-1 North Carolina record: 3-2

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. North Carolina?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke -3.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Duke -154/North Carolina +128

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Injury reports for Duke and North Carolina

Duke:

Injury reports will be updated on Wednesday night when the official availability reports are released.

WR Jamien Little - Out

WR Blake Rohrer - Out

QB Lawrence Gardner - Out

WR Qeanu Johnson - Out

LB Elliott Schaper - Out

OL Kai Jacobwitz - Out

OL Reagan McCranie - Out

OL Roman Fina - Out

North Carolina:

TBD

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. North Carolina?

On the call on ESPN2 for Duke-North Carolina on Saturday will be Lowell Galindo (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), and Dawn Davenport (sideline reporter).

What will the weather be like for Duke football on Saturday?

It's finally going to feel like football weather this weekend. There's no rain in the forecast (for now), and the current high on Saturday in Durham is 64. Temps should be around there at kickoff, potentially dipping into the 50s in the second half.

Duke vs. North Carolina series history

Saturday will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Duke and North Carolina in football. The Tar Heels lead the all-time series 63-43-4, but Manny Diaz is 2-0 in the series with wins in 2024 and 2025.

Duke won last year in Chapel Hill, knocking off North Carolina 32-25. The Blue Devils snuck out a 21-20 win two years ago in Durham. North Carolina won the previous five meetings before the last two seasons.

The Blue Devils will be looking to match the three-game series winning streak they had from 2016-2018, which would match the longest streak for them in the series since the late 1980s.