Duke vs. NC State: where to watch, betting lines, injury report, and more

Duke football is looking to wipe away a two-game losing skid with a victory over North Carolina State this Saturday.

By Hugh Straine

Duke v Miami
Duke v Miami / Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages
Matchup: Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3) at North Carolina State Wolfpack (5-4, 2-3)

Where and when: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, NC), 3:30pm EDT, Saturday, November 9th, 2024

Where to watch: ACC Network, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Betting lines: Duke: +3, +130 moneyline. NC State: -3, -150 moneyline. O/U: 51.5 per ESPNBET

Duke key players: QB Maalik Murphy, RB Peyton Jones, WR Eli Pancol, DE Wesley Williams, S Jaylen Stinson, LB Ozzie Nicholas, DT Kendy Charles

NC State key players: QB CJ Bailey, RB Jordan Waters, TE Justin Joly, WR Kevin Concepcion, LB Sean Brown, CB Aydan White

Last time out for Duke: 53-31 loss at #5 Miami

Last time out for NC State: 59-28 victory versus Stanford

Duke conference standing: 10th in Atlantic Coast Conference

NC State conference standing: 12th in Atlantic Coast Conference

Injury report

Duke

RB Jaquez Moore - Questionable

WR Jayden Moore - Questionable

TE Nicky Dalmolin - Out for season

TE Jeremiah Hasley - Out for season

NC State

RB Kendrick Raphael - Questionable

S Ja'Had Carter - Out

LB Caden Fordham - Out for season

