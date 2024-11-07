Duke vs. NC State: where to watch, betting lines, injury report, and more
By Hugh Straine
Matchup: Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 2-3) at North Carolina State Wolfpack (5-4, 2-3)
Where and when: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, NC), 3:30pm EDT, Saturday, November 9th, 2024
Where to watch: ACC Network, Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV
Betting lines: Duke: +3, +130 moneyline. NC State: -3, -150 moneyline. O/U: 51.5 per ESPNBET
Duke key players: QB Maalik Murphy, RB Peyton Jones, WR Eli Pancol, DE Wesley Williams, S Jaylen Stinson, LB Ozzie Nicholas, DT Kendy Charles
NC State key players: QB CJ Bailey, RB Jordan Waters, TE Justin Joly, WR Kevin Concepcion, LB Sean Brown, CB Aydan White
Last time out for Duke: 53-31 loss at #5 Miami
Last time out for NC State: 59-28 victory versus Stanford
Duke conference standing: 10th in Atlantic Coast Conference
NC State conference standing: 12th in Atlantic Coast Conference
Injury report
Duke
RB Jaquez Moore - Questionable
WR Jayden Moore - Questionable
TE Nicky Dalmolin - Out for season
TE Jeremiah Hasley - Out for season
NC State
RB Kendrick Raphael - Questionable
S Ja'Had Carter - Out
LB Caden Fordham - Out for season