Duke vs. Michigan State: how to watch, odds, injuries, more for Top 5 showdown in Chicago

After a couple of tune-up games against Army and Coastal Carolina, Jon Scheyer and Duke are preparing for their first test of the season on Tuesday night in Chicago against Michigan State.

With the Spartans moving up a spot in this week's AP Poll and Duke standing pat at No. 2, this will be a Top 5 matchup between the two basketball blue bloods in the city that Scheyer grew up in.

Duke earned blowout wins over Army and Coastal Carolina to get to 2-0. Michigan State also opened with a pair of buy games, earning dominant wins over Quinnipiac and Toledo to also start 2-0.

This is the first of four Top 10 matchups for Duke in the next three weeks. After another tune-up on Friday, Duke faces Illinois at home next Tuesday, UConn in Las Vegas the following Wednesday, and then Florida in Gainesville on December 1st.

We're going to learn a lot about Duke in the next few weeks, and all the weak points will get exposed to allow Scheyer and his staff to correct them before ACC play begins.

At the State Farm Champions Classic on Tuesday, a veteran Michigan State team will be a perfect early test.

How to watch No. 2 Duke basketball vs. No. 5 Michigan State

Date: Tuesday, November 10th

Tuesday, November 10th Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET Venue: United Center

United Center How to Watch (TV): ESPN

ESPN Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 2-0

2-0 Michigan State record: 2-0

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. Michigan State?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke -6.5

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: Duke -260/Michigan State +210

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Injury reports for Duke and Michigan State

Duke is pretty close to full strength and should have Drew Scharnowski available for this game. He made his debut against Army but sat out against Coastal Carolina for load management. He should play against Michigan State, but how much is TBD.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Michigan State?

On the call on ESPN on Tuesday night in Chicago will be Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst), and Kris Budden (reporter).

Duke vs. Michigan State series history

Duke and Michigan State have an illustrious history stemming from many NCAA Tournament battles between Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo. While Coach K has given way to Jon Scheyer, Izzo is still kicking in East Lansing.

This will be the 21st all-time meeting between the Blue Devils and the Spartans, and Duke holds a 16-4 advantage in the series. Coach K was 13-3 head-to-head against Izzo.

Scheyer has met Izzo twice as Duke's head coach, and the Blue Devils have won both of the matchups, including a 66-60 win at the Breslin Center in East Lansing a season ago.