Tuesday night in Cameron Indoor will pit two of the top contenders for the national title in the preseason against one another. No. 5 Duke vs. No. 10 Illinois in a matchup that both teams are hoping to win after already suffering a blemish on their resumes in the early season.

Last Tuesday in Chicago, Duke fell to Michigan State in a frustrating performance, particularly on the offensive end. They bounced back on Friday with a 43-point blowout win over SIUE, but there are still plenty of kinks for Jon Scheyer to work out as his Blue Devils face another stiff test.

Illinois also fell last Tuesday, dropping a road game against a Texas Tech team that Duke will see later on during their non-conference schedule. The Illini bounced back with a 22-point win over Sam Houston State on Friday night in Champaign.

Illinois will push Duke. Led by senior wing Andrej Stojakovic and freshman revelation Quentin Coleman, the Illini can score points in a hurry. With Duke's offense sputtering, that will be a major concern for Scheyer. The Blue Devils have to get things figured out on that end of the floor. Quickly.

The Ivisic twins provide size on the interior that will make life difficult for Duke's biggest offensive advantage against most teams - the starting frontcourt duo of Patrick Ngongba and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

A loss to a Top 10 opponent wouldn't be devastating, even at home, but dropping a second game this early would be a wild disappointment considering the expectations that Duke came into the season with.

How to watch No. 5 Duke basketball vs. No. 10 Illinois

Date: Tuesday, November 17th

Tuesday, November 17th Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium How to Watch (TV): ESPN

ESPN Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 3-1

3-1 Illinois record: 3-1

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. Illinois?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke -7.5

Over/Under: 162.5

Moneyline: Duke -375/Illinois +290

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Injury reports for Duke and Illinois

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood ruled star forward David Mirkovic out for the game on Monday. He has yet to play this year after suffering a foot injury during the offseason that required surgery.

Duke should be full strength, barring something unexpected.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Illinois?

On the call on ESPN will be Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Sean Farnham (analyst)

Duke vs. Illinois series history

This will be the 10th all-time meeting between the Blue Devils and the Illini on the hardwood. Duke has won six of the previous nine.

The last meeting between the two came in February of 2025 at Madison Square Garden, which turned into a Duke demolition. The Blue Devils won by 43 points.

The series dates back to 1986, a game Illinois won in the BYU-Hawaii Thanksgiving Classic.

Duke and Illinois have met once in the NCAA Tournament, a 10-point win for the Blue Devils in the 2004 Sweet 16.