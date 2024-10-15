Duke vs. Florida State: where to watch, betting lines, key players, and more
By Hugh Straine
Matchup: Duke Blue Devils (5-1) vs. Florida State Seminoles (1-5)
Where and when: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC), 7:00pm EDT, Friday, October 18th, 2024
Where to watch: ESPN2, Fubo, YouTube TV
Betting lines: Duke: -3, -150 moneyline. Florida State: +3, +130 moneyline. O/U 42.5 per ESPNBET
Duke key players: QB Maalik Murphy, WR Jordan Moore, RB Peyton Jones, DE Wesley Williams, LB Alex Howard
Florida State key players: QB Brock Glenn, WR Ja'Khi Douglas, WR Malik Benson, DB Shyheim Brown, DB KJ Kirkland, LB Cam Riley
Duke's last time out: 24-14 loss at Georgia Tech
Florida State's last time out: 29-13 loss vs. #15 Clemson
Duke conference standing: 9th in Atlantic Coast Conference (5-1,1-1)
Florida State conference standing: 14th in Atlantic Coast Conference (1-5,1-4)
Injury report
Duke:
RB Jaquez Moore - Questionable
WR Jayden Moore - Questionable
TE Jeremiah Hasley - Out for season
Florida State:
QB DJ Uigalelei - Out
WR Camdon Frier - Questionable
RB Roydell Williams - Questionable
WR Destyn Hill - Out for season
RB Jaylin Lucas - Out for season
LB DJ Lundy - Out for season