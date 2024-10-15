Ball Durham
Duke vs. Florida State: where to watch, betting lines, key players, and more

Here's everything you need to know about Duke football's next matchup against the Florida State Seminoles

By Hugh Straine

Duke v Georgia Tech
Duke v Georgia Tech / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
Matchup: Duke Blue Devils (5-1) vs. Florida State Seminoles (1-5)

Where and when: Wallace Wade Stadium (Durham, NC), 7:00pm EDT, Friday, October 18th, 2024

Where to watch: ESPN2, Fubo, YouTube TV

Betting lines: Duke: -3, -150 moneyline. Florida State: +3, +130 moneyline. O/U 42.5 per ESPNBET

Duke key players: QB Maalik Murphy, WR Jordan Moore, RB Peyton Jones, DE Wesley Williams, LB Alex Howard

Florida State key players: QB Brock Glenn, WR Ja'Khi Douglas, WR Malik Benson, DB Shyheim Brown, DB KJ Kirkland, LB Cam Riley

Duke's last time out: 24-14 loss at Georgia Tech

Florida State's last time out: 29-13 loss vs. #15 Clemson

Duke conference standing: 9th in Atlantic Coast Conference (5-1,1-1)

Florida State conference standing: 14th in Atlantic Coast Conference (1-5,1-4)

Injury report

Duke:

RB Jaquez Moore - Questionable

WR Jayden Moore - Questionable

TE Jeremiah Hasley - Out for season

Florida State:

QB DJ Uigalelei - Out

WR Camdon Frier - Questionable

RB Roydell Williams - Questionable

WR Destyn Hill - Out for season

RB Jaylin Lucas - Out for season

LB DJ Lundy - Out for season

