Duke one of several blue bloods in pursuit of sharpshooting mid-major guard

Jon Scheyer is moving quietly in the Transfer Portal as he pursues roster upgrades. This time of the year can always be frustrating for fans as clarity is still a ways away for next season's roster.

Duke missed out on one of its top targets on Sunday, when Kansas center Flory Bidunga committed to Louisville before making his planned trip to Durham. There will be other options that emerge, however, and Scheyer also has other targets at different positions that are beginning to come to light.

The biggest balancing act for Scheyer right now, as he builds the 2026-27 roster, is figuring out what spots are actually going to be available. Duke has lost two players to the portal so far in Darren Harris and Nikolas Khamenia. There still could be others. And, more notably, Duke is still waiting on NBA Draft decisions from Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, and Dame Sarr.

When it comes to sharpshooting New Mexico transfer guard Jake Hall, Scheyer can't really afford to wait if he wants to have a shot at landing him. Because, along with Duke, a plethora of blue blood and high-level programs are after Hall, including North Carolina, UConn, Kansas, and Indiana, to go along with Virginia, Illinois, and Alabama, among others:

New Mexico transfer guard Jake Hall (@jake_hall7) is receiving interest from the following programs, per his agency AoA:



Duke

North Carolina

Virginia

Providence

UConn

Illinois

Kansas

Washington

Vanderbilt

Indiana

Alabamahttps://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq https://t.co/4DcRibTfkw — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 12, 2026

New Mexico transfer Jake Hall would give Duke a much-needed three-point shooting boost

The only real weakspot for Duke last season was a lack of three-point shooting. If Isaiah Evans wasn't knocking them down, the Blue Devils struggled. For the season, Duke shot 34.7% from three, which ranked 132nd in the country.

Hall could fix that. The New Mexico guard was one of the top shooters in the country as a freshman this past season, knocking down 43.8% of his threes on over seven attempts per game. Hall averaged 16.4 points per game and was a revelation for the Lobos after coming out of high school as an under-the-radar recruit.

Hall isn't flying under the radar anymore.

Many top programs, including Duke, are in hot pursuit of Hall. Regardless of who comes back and who leaves from here, Hall would be a useful addition for Scheyer to make.