Duke's monster win over UNC had a special meaning for Cayden Boozer

At this stage of the season, you have to take it one game at a time... With the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils pulling out a 76-61 home victory over the arch rival North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, all eyes are now on the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament after that for the Cameron Crazies. However, we may have seen the final game where the Boozer brothers will get to play with each other at home.

Star freshman point guard Cayden Boozer reflected on what this home win over UNC means for him.

"It means the world. Obviously, they beat us in a tough game over there and again, this is the last regular season I'm probably going to play with my brother until ... You never know what happens in the future, but this is the last time we got to choose this. So ending it the right way was just really special."

He understands fully that his twin brother Cameron Boozer is a lock to go in the NBA Draft Lottery...

Cayden Boozer is an outstanding player in his own right, but at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he does not have the frame of his twin brother Cameron and his famous father Carlos. Cameron Boozer is every bit 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds. He might not be the first player taken in the 2026 NBA Draft, but he is almost certainly a lock to be going in the top five. Cayden Boozer can turn pro, but may stay at Duke.

The Boozer brothers played a huge part in handling North Carolina down the stretch on Saturday.

Cayden Boozer to cherish every game he plays with his brother Cameron

In Duke's 15-point home win over UNC, two things jump off the page from the stats sheet. Cameron Boozer was the best player on the floor once again, while Cayden Boozer played big minutes in the wake of Cameron Foster's injury. His presumptive insertion into the starting lineup should help improve Boozer's stats the rest of the way. Again, his profile will be raised because of this opportunity.

With Duke getting the No. 1 seed in the ensuing ACC Tournament, the Blue Devils got a double-bye into the quarterfinals. It will give them enough time to acclimate to Foster's injury and Boozer getting more minutes in the backcourt. While this injury may compromise Duke's depth a bit, especially in having to play three games in three days to win the ACC, Boozer has to be ready for this challenge.

Ultimately, every game the Boozer brothers get to play together the rest of the way is so special. They have a maximum of nine more games to potentially play together this year, assuming Duke can make it to the national championship: Three in the ACC Tournament and then six in the NCAA Tournament. Now that the Boozer brothers are likely to be starting for Duke moving forward, keep an eye on them.

Cayden Boozer does seem to have the right mindset to handle this new role of his moving forward.