Duke losing key coach to the Florida Gators would be a disaster for Manny Diaz

The Duke football program proved to make a fantastic hire ahead of the 2025 season, bringing in Chris Foster from Northwestern as the Blue Devils' new running backs coach. However, the stint could be short-lived, as it has now been reported that Foster is a target for several SEC programs. Duke's run game in 2024 was its biggest weakness and was practically nonexistent at times. However, in 2025, it was completely transformed and became a consistent weapon for the program with Foster. If Foster does elect to leave for an SEC job in the future, that would be a major knock in Durham.

In 2024, Duke ranked 16th in the ACC in rushing yards per game (92.5), total rushing yards (1,202), and average yards per carry (3.2), while finishing 15th in rushing touchdowns (13). In 2025, Foster completely skyrocketed those numbers, as the Blue Devils finished 10th in the conference in average rushing yards per game (132.5) and average yards per carry (4.1), while finishing ninth in total rushing yards (1,722). Duke rushed the ball 419 times in 2025 compared to 381 in 2024.

According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, Foster is a target for several SEC openings, mainly at Florida.

"Duke’s Chris Foster has emerged as a target for the running backs coach job at Florida," Zenitz said.

"Foster, who has been of interest to multiple SEC teams this cycle, has helped Duke RB Nate Sheppard rank second in the ACC in rushing yards this season."

Foster came to Durham after two years as the running backs coach at Northwestern. The 43-year-old spent two seasons at East Carolina as the recruiting coordinator and running backs coach for the Pirates.

Foster spent the 2025 season turning Duke 3-star freshman RB Nate Sheppard into one of the best running backs in the entire ACC. After beginning the campaign low on the depth chart, Sheppard quickly shot up, becoming the Blue Devils' workhorse back.

In 2025, Sheppard finished second in the ACC in rushing yards (962), fourth in rushing touchdowns (10), sixth in rushing yards per game (74.0), and seventh in average yards per carry (5.4).