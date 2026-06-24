Duke, John Blackwell are unexpected beneficiaries from latest NCAA eligibility ruling

Who has it better than the Duke Blue Devils? Not only is Jon Scheyer sticking around for the long haul, but John Blackwell's time in Durham may last more than one season. With recent legislation being approved by the Division 1 Cabinet, "a new age-based five-year eligibility model" is about to be implemented. That means Blackwell could use his fourth and fifth years of eligibility while with Duke.

According to Chris Vannini of The Athletic, here is the five-year eligibility model will work. Each player has five years of eligibility to use. There will be no redshirts and no extensions. The eligibility clock starts ticking at 19 years old or when a player enrolls in college, whichever comes first. There will be some exemptions to the ruling, such as pregnancy, military obligations, or religious missions of sorts.

This eligibility model looks to be so much cleaner than what we have had to endure for decades now.

Big news in college sports: The DI Cabinet has approved a new age-based 5-year eligibility model



- Five years of eligibility, no redshirts or extensions

- Clock starts at 19 yrs old or college enrollment (whichever is earlier)

- Exemptions for pregnancy/military/mission — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) June 23, 2026

Because of this new ruling, Blackwell will now have two more years of college eligibility to use. Since Blackwell played right away as a true freshman at Wisconsin, this upcoming season was thought to be his final year of college hoops. Not anymore, or it does not have to be the case... Given that he may not have the highest of NBA Draft ceilings, this could afford him a longer runway to build up his equity.

Scheyer thought he was only getting Blackwell for one year, but he will have an opportunity for two.

John Blackwell can help Jon Scheyer win his first title this season or next

The ball is firmly in Blackwell and Scheyer's court this season, and potentially next. It is really up to Blackwell. He could turn pro, but he does have the option of sticking around in Durham for at least a little while longer. Given that Blackwell has improved every season of college hoops, a fourth or even a fifth year could be what allows him to have staying power at the next level. For now, let's enjoy him.

Blackwell's abilty to create his own shot off the dribble, shoot respectably from distance, and fearlessly attack the rim will make him a fan favorite at Duke overnight. His game is not perfect, but it can be rounded into form playing for a better program over the next year or so. All the while, Duke can extend the shelf life with this new core centered around Blackwell with possibly two bites at the apple.

Right now, Duke is once again on the shortlist of candidates who can win next year's Final Four. To be frank, they probably are on that shortlist most years. Now that players like Blackwell and Caleb Foster could be back for additional seasons, that could give Scheyer his most veteran team to date. Youth was a big reason why last year's team did not get to the Final Four and beyond. Experience will matter.

Blackwell came to Duke to close his college career out with a bang, but now there may be an encore.