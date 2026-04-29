Duke is trending to land an international big man coveted by Michael Malone and UNC

FC Barcelona's Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje has seen his recruitment heat up recently after the big man market exploded across college basketball.

Jon Scheyer and Duke are in hot pursuit of him as a backup option behind rising junior Patrick Ngongba, who has struggled to stay healthy. Ngongba will be Duke's starting five next year, but there's a significant role behind him available, and the Blue Devils hope to fill it with Boumtje Boumtje.

But they aren't alone.

It's widely known, despite North Carolina's recent addition of Sayon Keita, a teammate of Boumtje Boumtje for Barcelona, that Michael Malone and company still covet him.

Unfortunately for Malone, it appears that his first true head-to-head battle with Scheyer on the recruiting trail is going as many figured.

Duke picks up two Crystal Ball picks to land Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Duke insider John Watson of the Devils Den and 247 analyst Travis Branham both submitted crystal ball picks on Wednesday for the Barcelona big man to land with Duke.

At 7-feet and 230 pounds, there's significant upside with Boumtje Boumtje. He's the kind of player who could make an immediate impact off the bench as Ngongba's backup while also serving as the long-term replacement for him down the road.

He could have a similar trajectory as Ngongba, who played a small role off the bench behind Khaman Maluach as a freshman before taking over the starting job with Maluach off to the NBA and blossoming as a sophomore.

Scheyer would certainly be happy with that and is likely pitching something similar to Boumtje Boumtje.

Whatever his pitch is, it appears to be resonating, and Duke appears to be on the verge of adding another talented international prospect for the second year in a row.

Duke landed Dame Sarr, also a product of FC Barcelona, a year ago, and he went on to have a productive freshman season for the Blue Devils.

If lightning can strike twice, Scheyer will not only land his big man of the future, but he'll get to shove Malone in a locker while doing so.