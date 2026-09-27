Duke is staring up at only one team in ACC Football power rankings after Week 4

How about those Blue Devils? Picked by many to finish in the middle of the ACC standings this year, Manny Diaz has Duke at 4-0 and continuing to trend up in the conference hierarchy.

After four weeks, Duke looks like it may be the biggest threat to Miami in the ACC Championship race.

Let's take a look at this week's power rankings after an eventful weekend:

ACC Power Rankings after Week 4

1. Miami: 4-0 (2-0)

Miami stays No. 1 after an easy 52-3 win over Central Michigan. The two-score win over Wake Forest the week before looks even better after the Demon Deacons took down Louisville this week. Next up for the Hurricanes is a road game at Clemson, which has bounced back after the embarrassing blowout loss to LSU in Week 1.

2. Duke: 4-0 (1-0)

Duke is up to No. 2 this week ahead of their bye week. They blew out William & Mary 62-7 in their final non-conference matchup of the regular season, with nothing but ACC games remaining on the side of the bye week. Duke continues to dominate at the line of scrimmage, and they got the pass game rolling a bit against the Tribe.

3. Wake Forest: 3-1 (1-1)

The biggest mover this week is Wake Forest, which went on the road and took down Louisville in Week 4. The Demon Deacons only have one loss, and it was a competitive matchup against Miami. Jake Dickert continues to show his coaching chops, and Wake looks like a legitimate contender to get to Charlotte.

4. Virginia Tech: 4-0 (1-0)

Playing in awful weather in Chestnut Hill during the nor'easter, Virginia Tech was on the ropes against Boston College, trailing 14-6 in the fourth quarter. An Ethan Grunkmeyer touchdown pass and an explosive touchdown run by Jeffery Overton Jr. flipped the game in the Hokies' favor.

5. Louisville: 2-2 (1-1)

Louisville stays in the top five, but I don't feel great about it. The win over SMU still carries weight, and I think Wake Forest is a pretty good team. The Cardinals did major damage to their at-large playoff hopes, though, and will probably now need to win the ACC to get into the CFP.

6. SMU 3-1 (1-1)

SMU had to overcome an early 10-0 deficit against Missouri State to win 34-24 in pretty unimpressive fashion. Kevin Jennings continues to be one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the country, but the Mustangs have some serious question marks.

7. Pittsburgh: 4-0 (1-0)

Mason Heintschel had his second 6+ TD pass day of the season already in Pitt's 59-0 win over Bucknell that still doesn't tell us much about the Panthers' prowess. This Friday night they head to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech in a massive ACC matchup.

8. Virginia: 3-1 (1-0)

Virginia bounced back from a stunning loss to West Virginia last week to beat Delaware 42-3. The Cavaliers could be a good bit better than this ranking, but they'll have the chance to prove it in the coming weeks. A road matchup at Florida State this week will be a good start for that.

9. Clemson: 3-1 (2-0)

Clemson has won three straight after the blowout loss to LSU in Week 1, including a two-touchdown road win at Cal on Friday night. The Tigers are still super suspect on offense and will be staring down Miami this weekend in a game that could be reminiscent of the LSU loss.

10. North Carolina: 2-1 (1-0)

Carolina was off this week and will head to South Bend on Saturday for a baptism by Notre Dame.

11. Florida State: 2-2 (0-1)

Florida State had little trouble dispatching Central Arkansas 34-7 this weekend and will now be facing a game that could determine Mike Norvell's job at home against Virginia. The Seminoles have a brutal schedule ahead, with road games at Louisville and Miami back-to-back after Louisville. If they can't take down the Cardinals, then they're probably staring down a three-game losing streak that would be all she wrote for Norvell.

12. California: 2-2 (1-1)

Cal blew a golden opportunity at home against Clemson on Friday night and heads into a difficult road test against one of the better Group-of-Six teams in UNLV. It has been a bit of a struggle for sophomore QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele so far this season, but he's a super talented player and if things click, Cal will take off and be a tough out.

13. NC State: 2-2 (0-1)

NC State bounced back from the baffling loss at Vanderbilt to take down App State 41-31. This team may be the most difficult one to get a read on in the entire country. They would be viewed a lot differently if it weren't for CJ Bailey's game-losing fumble against Vandy. A home game against Louisville gives them a golden opportunity to make a move in Week 5.

14. Stanford: 2-2 (1-2)

Bouncing back from last week's four-touchdown loss to Duke, Stanford earned a massive win for its program by coming from behind and knocking off Georgia Tech late Saturday night. It was a massive win for first-year head coach Tavita Pritchard, especially with road games at Wake Forest and Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks coming up.

15. Boston College: 2-2 (0-1)

Boston College came close to a major upset this weekend, but ultimately blew a 14-6 fourth-quarter lead against Virginia Tech to drop its conference opener. The Eagles now go on the road to face SMU in Week 5.

16. Georgia Tech: 1-3 (0-1)

It has been a disastrous start to the season for Brent Key and Georgia Tech. They blew a second-half lead to fall to Stanford and are now 1-3 after last season's nine-win year. Alberto Mendoza is no Fernando, and losing OC Buster Faulkner to Florida has been costly.

17. Syracuse: 1-2 (0-2)

Syracuse had a bye week, but the Orange dropped a spot anyway on the strength of Stanford's win over Georgia Tech. Syracuse goes on the road to face UConn after the bye with a lot of work to do to get out of the cellar.