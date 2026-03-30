Duke's inexcusable collapse vs. UConn was something never seen in NCAAT history

There are no words.

How in the world did Duke let that game slip away? At one point, it looked like the Blue Devils and Jon Scheyer had one foot in the Final Four, but a second-half collapse ended up ruining the season, with UConn pulling off the comeback of all comebacks.

Another March collapse has Duke fans demanding answers from Jon Scheyer

At halftime, Duke was up 44-29 and life was good for fans everywhere. A 15-point lead for the No. 1 seed at halftime? Yup, never had an upset loss ended up being posted in that situation. Unfortunately, the Blue Devils just made the worst kind of history that's going to haunt this team for the rest of the offseason:

Duke is the first No. 1 seed in #MarchMadness history to lose after leading by 15+ points at halftime of a Men's NCAA Tournament game.



No. 1 seeds were 134-0 in that situation entering Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/hZabP9MKQ0 — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) March 29, 2026

Duke becomes the first No. 1 seed ever to blow a 15-point halftime lead

You've got to be kidding. While speaking with the media after the loss, Scheyer himself said he could not process what just happened. Even though Duke choked away the big lead, it was still up by two points with 10 seconds to go.

The Blue Devils got the ball inbounds, but then Cayden Boozer tried to fire a long pass that was deflected. The Huskies got the ball back and then in what was no doubt a total prayer, Braylon Mullins fired off a deep 3-pointer that somehow went in.

With how things were going in the second half, though, you had a feeling Mullins' trey ball was going to be good. Right now, there are countless hearts broken in Durham, as this is yet another ridiculous choke job late in March for Duke.

The Blue Devils were among the favorites to win the national title this season, with plenty of people thinking a showdown with Michigan would be on the way with everything on the line. Instead, Duke will be forced to watch the rest of the tourney from home and it's truly unbelievable this is how the campaign ended. Scheyer has a lot of people calling him out right now too, which is not a surprise. This loss was absolutely inexcusable.