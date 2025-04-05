Duke hoping veteran's presence in Final Four is better than a good luck charm

The Duke basketball team does not have a good luck charm but it is hoping that Mason Gillis’ experience at the Final Four can rub off on some of its other players.

Gillis is the only player on the roster who knows what it is like to be on the biggest stage in college basketball, he emerged victorious last season in the National Semifinals with Purdue before falling in the National Championship against UConn.

After Duke defeated Alabama in the Elite 8, he became the first player ever to reach back-to-back Final Fours with two different programs.

The graduate student hasn’t had the biggest impact on the Blue Devils this season, averaging 4.2 points per game and playing less than 20 minutes in all four NCAA Tournament games while scoring a total of 13 points, but when Duke has needed him, he has delivered.

“Mason is more than a good luck charm,” Jon Scheyer said during his media availability on Thursday in San Antonio. “Mason is a winner through and through. He may not have the best statistics or the most points, but he's played a major role for us.”

Last year, he had eight points in the Final Four victory over NC State before going scoreless in the championship against Connecticut.

“Some of the toughest moments we've been in, the toughest spots, Mason has really won us the game,” Scheyer added. “You think about at Louisville, we're down double-digits. Cooper gets four fouls in the second half. Mason comes in, we make a comeback and we win.”

“At Wake Forest we're down six in the second half. Mason comes in, hits the biggest three of the game. We win.”

There’s no defined role for Gillis on Saturday night when Duke battles Houston, but if he’s called upon, he will be ready. His last game scoring more than seven points was during the regular season in early March with a win over Wake Forest.

He’s only cracked double figures five times this season, but that doesn’t minimize the impact he brings to the floor.

“Our one loss [in conference play] was without Mason,” the Blue Devil head coach continued. “He's a winning player with his physicality, being able to shoot. But it's his voice every day in the locker room, the confidence that he gives everybody else. And it's his readiness no matter when his number is called to come in, compete.”

“He's a guy that's not afraid because he's seen everything at Purdue for five years. I've loved coaching Mason. He's been a huge asset to our team with his size, physicality and leadership.”

Duke might needed the veteran against the size and experience of the Cougars and it could be the extra lift the Blue Devils need to punch its ticket to the National Championship.