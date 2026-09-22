Duke football vs. William & Mary: how to watch, odds, injuries, more for Blue Devils in Week 4

Manny Diaz has Duke off to a better-than-expected 3-0 start. The Blue Devils opened the season with back-to-back wins over teams it lost to in 2025, knocking off Tulane at home and then going on the road and besting Illinois.

Last week against Stanford, Duke played its most complete game of the season, rolling to a 35-7 win to open ACC play with a victory. This week, against FCS foe William & Mary, Duke will be looking to take the next step.

In particular, they're going to want to try to get the passing offense cooking. If Walker Eget and the Duke receivers can get on the same page, then the offense can take the next step. Nate Sheppard is a star at RB, arguably the best in the country at his position, but if Duke is going to be a serious contender in the ACC race, they've got to become balanced on offense.

This is the perfect week to figure that out.

How to watch Duke vs. William & Mary in Week 4

Date: Saturday, September 26th

Saturday, September 26th Time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium

Wallace Wade Stadium How to Watch (TV): ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 3-0

3-0 William & Mary record: 2-2

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. William & Mary?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke -43.5

Over/Under: 62.5

Moneyline: Duke (not available)/William & Mary +8000

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Injury report for Duke and William & Mary

Duke:

S DaShawn Stone - Questionable

S Brady Winter - Questionable

OL Micah Sahakian - Questionable

CB Kimari Robinson - Questionable

OL Roman Fina - Out

OL Reagan McCranie - Out

OL Kai Jacobwitz - Out

WR Qeanu Johnson - Out

QB Lawrence Gardner - Out

William & Mary:

None listed

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. William & Mary?

Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jeff Woody (analyst) will be on the call for this matchup on the ACC Network Extra.

What will the weather be like for Duke football on Saturday?

Should be perfect football weather in Durham this Saturday. Temps should be in the mid 70s and sunny, with no real chance of precipitation.

Duke vs. William & Mary series history

This will be the first meeting between the two programs since 1955. They've met seven times previously, with William & Mary winning six of the previous seven matchups. Duke won the last one in 1955, besting the Tribe 47-7 in Durham.