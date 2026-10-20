Duke football vs. Virginia: how to watch, odds, injuries, more for ACC Championship rematch

On the heels of back-to-back losses, Duke is in desperate need of a bounce-back and will have to navigate a difficult road environment on a short week of rest in order to get it.

Duke has suffered consecutive close losses to Georgia Tech and North Carolina that both followed the same script. The Blue Devils' offense put together a fourth-quarter drive to take the lead, only for the defense to immediately surrender that lead on the ensuing possession, and the offense came up short on the final drives.

Manny Diaz hopes those late-game woes are in the past, but they're likely in for another close matchup on Friday night in Charlottesville.

Duke heads to Virginia for an ACC Championship rematch between two teams that are equally desperate for a win. The Blue Devils and Cavaliers faced off twice last season, with Virginia earning the regular-season win and Duke getting revenge in the conference title game.

Virginia opened the season as one of the favorites to compete with Miami this year for the top spot in the league. But injuries have piled up in Charlottesville, and the Hoos are now just 4-3 after dropping three of their last five games.

Both teams need a win and will have the spotlight on the on Friday night.

How to watch Duke at Virginia in Week 8

Date: Friday, October 23rd

Friday, October 23rd Time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium How to Watch (TV): ESPN

ESPN Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 4-2

4-2 Virginia record: 4-3

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. Virginia?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke +1.5

Over/Under: 47.5

Moneyline: Duke +102/Virginia -122

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Injury reports for Duke and Virginia

Duke:

Injury reports will be updated on Wednesday night when the official availability reports are released.

WR Jamien Little - Out

WR Blake Rohrer - Out

QB Lawrence Gardner - Out

WR Qeanu Johnson - Out

LB Elliott Schaper - Out

OL Kai Jacobwitz - Out

OL Reagan McCranie - Out

OL Roman Fina - Out

K Cosme Salas - Out

Virginia:

TBD based on the ACC's Availaibility Report.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Virginia?

TBD - this information has yet to be released and will be updated as soon as it is known.

What will the weather be like for Duke football on Friday?

It'll be a chilly night in Charlottesville. While temps are projected to be in the 60s during the day, expect them to drop into the 40s during the game.

Duke vs. Virginia series history

Friday night will mark the 78th all-time meeting on the gridiron between Duke and Virginia. The Cavaliers hold a 42-35 edge in the all-time series, but the Blue Devils won the most recent - and most important one - last year in Charlotte.

The last time Duke made the trip to Charlottesville was 2023 when Virginia earned a 30-27 win.

The series dates back all the way to 1890, when Virginia won the first-ever meeting by the very normal score of 10-4.