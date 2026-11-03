Duke football vs. NC State: how to watch, odds, injuries, more for rivalry clash

Duke put together its most complete performance of the season in Week 9 en route to a 47-2 shellacking of Boston College. That gained bowl eligibility for the Blue Devils at 6-2, but Manny Diaz and his team are far from satisfied.

This week in Raleigh begins a difficult stretch to finish the season. Duke plays three of its final four games on the road. Duke heads to Miami after this, before hosting Clemson, and then finishing up on the road against Wake Forest.

Even being on the road, this is likely the "easiest" game remaining on Duke's schedule, though the Wolfpack are far more talented than their 4-4 record would have you believe.

After firing long-time head coach Dave Doeren, NC State rallied together and rolled to a three-touchdown win at home over Cal in one of its best performances of the season. Anyone who thinks this game will be a breeze for the Blue Devils should seriously reconsider.

It'll take another consistent, 60-minute effort from Diaz and his team in order to earn a victory on Tobacco Road.

How to watch Duke at NC State in Week 10

Date: Saturday, November 7th

Saturday, November 7th Time: 12:30 pm ET

12:30 pm ET Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium

Carter-Finley Stadium How to Watch (TV): CW

CW Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 6-2

6-2 NC State record: 4-4

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. NC State?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke -4.5

Over/Under: 51.5

Moneyline: Duke -188/NC State +158

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Injury reports for Duke and NC State

Injury reports will be updated when the ACC releases its availability reports on Wednesday.

Duke:

WR Jamien Little - Out

CB Kimari Robinson - Out

CB Kolbe Harmon - Out

WR Qeanu Johnson - Out

LB Elliott Schaper - Out

S Andrew Pellicciotta - Out

OL Kai Jacobwitz - Out

OL Reagan McCranie - Out

OL Roman Fina - Out

K Cosme Salas - Out

DL David Anderson - Out

NC State:

TBD

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. NC State?

Duke is back on the CW this week with Thom Brennamen (play-by-play), Jason Cabinda (analyst), and Wes Bryant (sideline reporter) on the call.

What will the weather be like for Duke football on Saturday?

It should be a perfect day for football in Raleigh with the high temp expecting to reach 72 degrees and only a small chance of precipitation.

Duke vs. NC State series history

Saturday will mark the 87th all-time meeting between Duke and NC State. The Blue Devils lead the series 44-37-5 and carry a three-game win streak in the rivalry heading into this weekend's matchup.

Duke has won the last three meetings all by double-digits, and that includes a 45-33 win in Durham last season.

The series dates all the way back to 1924. NC State won the first-ever meeting in Raleigh that season, 14-0.