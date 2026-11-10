Duke football vs. Miami: how to watch, odds, injuries, more in Darian Mensah revenge game

This game has been circled on the calendar for Duke players, coaches, and fans since Darian Mensah left the Blue Devils for the Hurricanes in the Transfer Portal.

In the aftermath of Mensah's transfer, Manny Diaz and Duke were left for dead. Nobody expected the Blue Devils to remain in ACC contention in the aftermath of his departure.

But now, heading into Week 1, Duke is 7-2 and an upset of Miami away from being a real factor in the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff races.

After losing back-to-back games in the middle of the season, Duke has now won three straight games, and that includes blowouts of both Boston College and NC State in the last two weeks by a combined score of 88-5.

Duke is hitting its stride at the right time, led by a legitimate Heisman contender in Nate Sheppard. Walker Eget and the passing game have provided a nice complement, and Duke has one of the ACC's top defenses.

Earning a road win over Miami will take the best game of the season for the Blue Devils, but anyone expecting this game to be a walk in the park for the Hurricanes might be surprised when it's anybody's game in the fourth quarter.

How to watch Duke at Miami in Week 11

Date: Saturday, November 14th

Saturday, November 14th Time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium How to Watch (TV): ESPN

ESPN Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 7-2

7-2 Miami record: 8-1

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. Miami?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke +13.5

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline: Duke +390/Miami -520

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Injury reports for Duke and Miami

Injury reports will be updated when the ACC releases its availability reports on Wednesday.

Duke:

WR Jamien Little - Out

CB Kimari Robinson - Out

WR Qeanu Johnson - Out

LB Elliott Schaper - Out

OL Kai Jacobwitz - Out

OL Reagan McCranie - Out

OL Roman Fina - Out

K Cosme Salas - Out

DL David Anderson - Out

WR Kavon Simmons - Out

Miami:

TBD

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Miami?

On the call on ESPN on Saturday will be Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (analyst).

What will the weather be like for Duke football on Saturday?

It should be beautiful weather for football on Saturday in Miami, with temperatures expected to be in the low 70s with little chance of precipitation.

Duke vs. Miami series history

Saturday will mark the 22nd all-time meeting between Duke and Miami on the gridiron. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 16-5.

This will be the third straight trip to Miami for Duke in the series. The Hurricanes haven't come to Durham since 2021. Miami won the last meeting two years ago, 53-31. Duke's last win came in 2022 when they earned a 45-21 beatdown on the road.

The first meeting in the series came in 1976, a 20-7 road win for Duke.