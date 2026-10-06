Duke football vs. Georgia Tech: how to watch, odds, injuries, more for Week 6 matchup

Your 4-0, and somehow still unranked in the AP Poll, Duke Blue Devils are fresh off a bye week and will make their way to Atlanta this weekend to face off against Georgia Tech in the first of eight consecutive weeks of ACC opponents to close out the regular season.

Duke has already exceeded all reasonable expectations so far this season with the perfect start. But the final eight games will determine whether they are truly contenders in the ACC or the first four weeks were just fool's gold.

Manny Diaz and company no doubt spent the bye week working on a few things, most notably getting starting QB Walker Eget and the wide receivers more comfortable with one another so Duke can strike some offensive balance and alleviate some of the burden that star RB Nate Sheppard has undertaken through the season's first month.

Against a struggling Georgia Tech squad, this would be a great week to get it going.

How to watch Duke at Georgia Tech in Week 6

Date: Saturday, October 10th

Saturday, October 10th Time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium

Bobby Dodd Stadium How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming: fubo TV

fubo TV Duke record: 4-0

4-0 Georgia Tech record: 1-3

What are the betting odds for Duke vs. Georgia Tech?

Odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Spread: Duke -6.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Duke -265/Georgia Tech +215

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Injury reports for Duke and Georgia Tech

Duke:

This will be updated when the ACC releases the availability reports on Wednesday night.

OL Roman Fina - Out

OL Reagan McCranie - Out

OL Kai Jacobwitz - Out

WR Qeanu Johnson - Out

QB Lawrence Gardner - Out

Georgia Tech

TBD

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. Georgia Tech?

For Saturday afternoon's matchup in Atlanta, the ESPN2 broadcast will be led by Jay Alter (play-by-play), Tom Luginbill (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (sideline reporter).

What will the weather be like for Duke football on Saturday?

The tropical system developing in the Gulf could bring significant rain into play for the Duke-Georgia Tech matchup in Atlanta. We're still a few days out, but the current projection is a 70% chance of rain. With Duke's talent at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and Sheppard at RB, a soggy game could play right into its hands.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech series history

Saturday will be the 93rd all-time meeting between Duke and Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have won the last five meetings, which includes last season's 27-18 win in Durham.

Duke last defeated Georgia Tech in 2019, a 41-23 result at home. The Blue Devils' last win at Bobby Dodd Stadium was the year before in 2018, a 28-14 victory.

The series dates back all the way to 1933. Georgia Tech won the first-ever matchup 6-0 in Atlanta.