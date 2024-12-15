Duke football transfer portal tracker: which Blue Devils are leaving and who are the new faces through the winter?
By Hugh Straine
Last updated: Sunday, December 15th, 1:00pm
The Duke football program hasn't had too much damage done to it with the transfer portal as the departures have remained fairly quiet through this winter cycle. But, the team also made a big splash early on.
Manny Diaz led Duke to a 9-3 record and a spot in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against #16 Ole Miss in his first season at the helm in Durham. Duke received the third-most votes of any team outside of the poll looking in in the final poll of the season, with the only programs ahead of Duke being Texas A&M and Louisville.
Despite receiving votes for the majority of the second half of the season, the Blue Devils never made it into the poll.
Here is the updated list of newcomers and departures in the transfer portal for the Duke Blue Devils.
Departures
Maalik Murphy - (QB, RS Sophomore)
Murphy announced his decision to transfer and opt out of Duke's bowl game on December 9th after one season with the program. The sophomore spent his freshman year at Texas and will now look for his third school in three years. Murphy finished the 2024 season starting every game for Duke, finishing with 2,933 yards in the air and a 56.5 QBR. He also threw 26 passing touchdowns to set a Duke single-season record previously set by Anthony Dilweg in 1988.On3's Transfer Portal Industry Ranking has Murphy as the #21 player in the portal and #3 quarterback.
Carter Wyatt - (LB, RS Sophomore)
Deemed a 3-star recruit out of West Brunswick High School (NC), Wyatt enrolled Duke in January of 2022. The linebacker did not see game action in 2023 or 2024 and will now look for a new home in the portal. On3's industry ranking lists Wyatt as the 106th-ranked linebacker in the portal.
Grayson Loftis - (QB, Sophomore)
Loftis appeared in 6 games for the Blue Devils as a true freshman in 2023, throwing for 1,006 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. He led Duke to a 17-10 victory over Troy in the 76 Birmingham Bowl in 2023. He sat behind Murphy this past season and didn't log a single pass attempt. On3 ranks Loftis as the #92 quarterback in the portal.
Casey Donahue - (LS, Senior)
Donahue spent four years with the Duke program and will now enter the portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. On3 lists Donahue as the #22 long snapper in the portal.
Newcomers
Darian Mensah (Tulane) - (QB, RS Freshman)
Duke football's lone transfer commitment so far comes from one of the top players in the portal in Mensah. Starting every game for Tulane this past season as a redshirt freshman, Mensah threw for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions while leading the Green Wave to a berth in the AAC Championship game and a trip to the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against the Florida Gators. On3 lists Mensah as the #4 quarterback in the portal.
The transfer portal hasn't been as hectic for Duke as it's been for many other power conference programs, but this is where the program stands about halfway through the winter cycle.