Duke football transfer portal tracker: program lands second overall and first defensive commitment

Duke football landed its first transfer of the winter portal cycle in a big way, cementing the commitment of quarterback Darian Mensah (Tulane). Mensah was one of the highest-rated transfer quarterbacks in the country, and the Blue Devils needed a big playmaker like him after losing Maalik Murphy to the portal a few days before Mensah's commitment.

The program has now landed their second transfer of the winter cycle and first defensive transfer in defensive lineman Josiah Green. Green is coming over to Durham from Dartmouth as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Green played four seasons for the Green Wave but became a consistent piece of their defensive line in his sophomore season.

Through his career, Green totaled 116 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 4.5 sacks.

His best season came in 2024 as a senior, where he led the team in tackles for loss (9), finished third in sacks (3), and fourth in tackles (49).

Green was also a unanimous First Team All-Ivy League selection in 2024.

The 6' 1" 280-pound defensive lineman hails from Indianapolis, Indiana where he played high school football at North Central High School. On3 ranks Green as the #88 defensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Although Duke hasn't had as much of a chaotic winter cycle as most power 5 programs, Manny Diaz has now cemented two commitments, one from each side of the ball, through the winter.