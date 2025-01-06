Duke football starting linebacker announces return for senior season

Duke football linebacker Tre Freeman has announced his return to Duke for his senior season. This will be his final year of eligibility. The Durham native announced his return via social media.

The 6' 0" 230-pound linebacker just finished up his fourth season at Duke as a redshirt junior. He's been a full-time starter for the Blue Devils the past two seasons.

Freeman became a consistent piece of the Blue Devils' defensive core in 2022 when he appeared in 9 games totaling 20 tackles and a sack.

2023 was where Freeman broke onto the scene for the Duke football program as one of the most important guys out of the front seven unit.

Freeman started every game for Duke and was arguably the best piece on defense Duke had.

He led the team in tackles with 106 to go along with 3 pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. Freeman was named to All-ACC Defensive Second Team in 2023.

In 2024, Freeman also started every game for Duke and tallied 67 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 interceptions.

Freeman earned All-ACC Honorable Mention this season.

The rising senior joins Chandler Rivers as two key pieces to this strong Duke defense that will be returning to Durham for another year.