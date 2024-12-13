Duke football special teamer earns True Freshman All-America honors
By Hugh Straine
Duke football true freshman punter Kade Reynoldson has been named to the 247sports True Freshman All-America team.
Reynoldson was one of the best punters in the country for the Blue Devils during the 2024 season.
The freshman ranked 4th in the nation in total punts (70), 3rd in total yards (3,069), 46th in average yards per punt (43.8), and 50th in NET yards (40.8).
Reynoldson led the ACC in punts with 13 more than any other punter in the conference. He also led the conference in total yards, fair catches (30), punts inside the 20-yard line (25), and was 2nd in touchbacks (6).
With the 4th most punts of anyone in the nation at that position, Reynoldson put in a lot of work during the 2024 season. He still managed to put up extremely impressive numbers and keep his average high to earn All-American honors by 247sports.
Reynoldson is a 6' 0" 185-pound punter from Queensland, Australia. Along with his success in football during his high school days, he also competed in track & field, winning a national championship in pole vault in 2019. He also won state titles in the 400-meter hurdle, heptathlon, and javelin throw in 2021.
The freshman punter represents the Blue Devils special teams unit with his honor and will be one of the more dominant punters in the college game for years to come.