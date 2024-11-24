Duke football senior receiver puts on historic senior night performance

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED⁉️@elipancol had a monster game tonight scoring on the Duke's openings two possessions for an 86-YD TD and a 77-YD TD. Pancol had 5 receptions for 188 YDs and 3 TDs to average 37.6 YDs per touch@DukeFOOTBALL | @DukeATHLETICS | #GoDuke | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/5TRyGSM4MG