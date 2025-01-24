Duke football's Week 1 matchup, home and away opponents have been announced

The ACC has announced the week zero and week one matchups for each of its teams, the the first opponent for the Blue Devils for the 2025 season has been revealed.

Duke will face off against the Elon Phoenix to kick off the season on August 30th, the same squad the Blue Devils opened up against last season.

Duke beat Elon 26-3 in the opener a season ago. Last year's contest was held at Wallace Wade Stadium and the opener in 2025 will have the Blue Devils as the host as well.

Along with that, the ACC released each team's home and away opponents within the conference for the 2025-26 season.

Duke 2025 ACC home opponents

Georgia Tech

North Carolina State

Virginia

Wake Forest

Duke 2025 ACC away opponents

California

Clemson

North Carolina

Syracuse

According to On3's 'way too early' top 25 rankings for the 2025-26 season, Duke is set to face two preseason ranked teams in conference. On3 slotted Clemson at #10, who Duke will face on the road, and put Georgia Tech at #24, who the Blue Devils will host.

The lone other ranked opponent the Blue Devils would face next season would be Illinois, who On3 ranked #7. That game will be on September 6th at home, but the time is TBD.