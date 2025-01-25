Duke football's opening ACC game has been announced

The ACC has announced each team's first in-conference opponent of the season, and for Duke football, they will face off against an in-state opponent to open up conference play in the 2025-26 college football season.

Duke will take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday, September 20th at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Blue Devils took down NC State 29-19 in Raleigh, NC at Carter-Finley Stadium when the two teams met during the 2024 campaign.

Duke is 25-16 all-time at home against the Wolfpack and 18-21 on the road.

The Blue Devils have won their last two meeting against the Wolfpack, winning 24-3 in the 2023 season at Wallace Wade Stadium. Their last loss to the in-state foe came in 2020 by a score of 31-20.

NC State finished the 2024 season 6-7 overall and 3-5 in ACC play.