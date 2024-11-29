Duke football's Chandler Rivers given highest cornerback grade by PFF
By Hugh Straine
Duke football cornerback Chandler Rivers is the highest graded cornerback in the nation by Pro Football Focus with a rating of 90.4. Rivers is just ahead of Texas corner Jahdae Barron who has a rating of 90.3.
Rivers has been phenomenal for Duke this season, leading the Blue Devils' elite defensive secondary. He has 27 solo tackles on the season and leads the Blue Devils with 8 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles over his 2024 campaign,
This is Rivers' third season in the Blue Devils' program and he's been a regular contributor on Duke's defense through his entire career.
The 5' 10" 180-pound corner has already set career highs this season in interceptions, assisted tackles, pass deflections, sacks, and he has a touchdown scored in each of the last two seasons. It's been a consistent and extremely productive season for Rivers as an upperclassman leader in the Blue Devils secondary.
Eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft, it will be an interesting storyline within the Duke football program whether Rivers decides to declare for the draft or return to Duke for his senior season.
In Pro Football Focus's 2025 NFL Draft Big Board, Rivers is currently ranked as the 124th overall prospect, putting him around a 4th round selection.
Rivers has certainly helped his draft stock quite a bit with the lockdown season he's been putting up, and he's been as productive as any defensive player in the country.