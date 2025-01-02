Duke football's bowl game time rescheduled amidst New Orleans tragedy

Duke football is set to face off against #14 Ole Miss in The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl this Thursday night at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

The original kickoff time was set for 7:30pm ET, but that has now been pushed back to 8:05pm ET after the tragic attack in New Orleans that took place on New Year's Eve.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia was set to begin on January 1st at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but the contest was postponed after the attack in the city.

The Fighting Irish and Bulldogs will now kickoff on January 2nd at 4:00pm ET.

Both the Sugar Bowl and Gator Bowl will be broadcasted on ESPN, which is what caused Duke's game to have to be pushed back with the new game time for the Sugar Bowl.

The Blue Devils and the Rebels will now begin about 35 minutes later than originally anticipated on Thursday night.

Duke comes into the game as heavy underdogs. Ole Miss is currently a 17-point favorite and the. Blue Devils sit with a +600 moneyline per ESPNBET.

Henry Belin IV will get the start at quarterback for the Blue Devils after starter Maalik Murphy and Grayson Loftis hit the portal at the end of the regular season.