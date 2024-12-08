Duke football's bowl game has been announced
By Hugh Straine
After a 9-3 (5-3) finish to the regular season for Duke football capped off with a thrilling 23-17 victory at Wake Forest for the Blue Devils, the program now knows their bowl game site to cap off the 2024 campaign in head coach Manny Diaz's first season as the helm.
The Blue Devils will play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on January 2nd at 7:30pm ET. Their opponent has not been selected yet but it has been revealed to be an SEC team.
The game will take place in Jacksonville, Florida.
This is the third season in a row the Blue Devils will play in a bowl game and they've won their bowl contest each of the last two seasons.
The Blue Devils took down Troy in the 76 Birmingham Bowl 17-10 last season and defeated UCF 30-13 in the Military Bowl in 2022.
Duke will head to its bowl game looking to end the season on a four-game win streak and winners of four of its final six games.
The only blemishes to Duke's record this season came against Georgia Tech, SMU, and Miami. The Hurricanes were one of the first two teams out of the College Football Playoff and the Mustangs are in the field as the #11 seed.
Duke also ends the season with a 5-1 record at home and an outstanding rookie year for Diaz.
The Blue Devils will have a tough test in the program's final game of the season against an opponent out of the SEC, but it's been a 2024 campaign that couldn't have gone much better for Duke football.