Duke football receives AP Poll votes for second time this season
By Hugh Straine
Duke football is sitting at 7-3 on the season and 3-3 in ACC play ahead of the program's final home game of the season against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 3-3).
The Blue Devils took down NC State 29-19 two weeks ago before heading into a bye week this past week. The win over the Wolfpack gave the Blue Devils their first season since 2013 beating North Carolina and NC State in the same year.
Now, the Blue Devils have entered back into the conversation of the Associated Press Poll, receiving votes for the second time this season.
Duke received two votes with Missouri, Memphis, Kansas State, Syracuse, Louisville, Pittsburgh, LSU, Louisiana-Lafayette, Vanderbilt, and Colorado State being the other programs on the outside of the poll looking in with more or as many votes as the Blue Devils.
This is the second time this season Duke has received AP Poll votes, as the program received votes after its win against Florida State to improve to 6-1 on the season. The Blue Devils followed that with two straight losses versus ranked opponents Miami and SMU before beating NC State.
Duke is still looking to enter the AP Poll for the first time since the 1994 season and has two winnable matchups over its final two weeks of the regular season. The Blue Devils host Virginia Tech this weekend before traveling to Wake Forest (4-6, 2-4) to close the regular season out.
Three ACC teams are ranked in the new poll: #11 Miami, #13 SMU, and #17 Clemson.
The Blue Devils have opened as slight 2.5-point underdogs against the Hokies with a +115 moneyline.