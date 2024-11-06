Duke football receiver Sahmir Hagans named to PFF ACC Team of the Week
By Hugh Straine
Duke football let a lead get away from them last week against #5 Miami. After getting out to a 28-17 lead early in the third quarter, the Blue Devils were outscored 36-3 for the remainder of the second half en route to a 53-31 loss.
But even with the loss, Duke football wide receiver Sahmir Hagans had a phenomenal game, earning him one of two wide receiver spots on the Pro Football Focus ACC Team of the Week.
The junior racked in nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. Hagans had yet to catch more than four passes in a game for more than 65 yards this season.
Ironically, the other receiver on the PFF team was Miami's Xavier Restrepo, who also earned ACC Receiver of the Week honors. Restrepo finished with eight catches for 146 yards and three touchdown catches against Duke last Saturday.
This was Hagans best game since November 26th, 2022 when he caught eight passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns against Wake Forest. This past Saturday was a career-high in catches for Hagans.