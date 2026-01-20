Duke football ready to make push for Fernando Mendoza's brother in transfer portal

The Duke football team is still searching for an answer at quarterback after being blindsided by Darian Mensah’s addition to the transfer portal last week and the Blue Devils might have gotten a gift of its own.

Hours after the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, it was reported that Indiana backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza, the brother of Fernando Mendoza, will be entering the portal.

Players who were involved in the title game have an extended amount of time to enter the portal rather than the rest of the country whose deadline to enter the portal was Friday night.

The Blue Devils are expected to be involved with Mendoza, along with Georgia Tech, as they search for an answer at quarterback.

The brother of the Heisman Trophy winner and starting quarterback of the National Champion Indiana Hoosiers is unproven at the college level, only playing mop-up duty this season.

He threw one pass two years ago as he redshirted at Indiana but completed 18-of-24 passes this year for 286 yards and five touchdowns. He threw one interception this season yet rushed for 190 yards and a score.

Out of high school, he was a 3-star prospect that was mostly recruited by mid-major programs before landing with the Hoosiers. According to his 247Sports profile, Duke was involved in his recruitment but never extended an official offer.

The offensive plans of the Blue Devils were flipped upside down after Miami lured Darian Mensah into the portal despite his two-year contract with Duke signed last offseason. Mensah has not officially committed to the Hurricanes, but all signs eventually point to him landing in South Florida.

As for Duke, all other quarterback options were dried up with Mensah’s decision to enter the portal hours before its closing.

Backup quarterback Henry Belin IV had committed to Missouri State days prior and the program had no significant interest in any other player because of its commitment and contract with Mensah.

Now, Manny Diaz will go to work on trying to land Alberto Mendoza and solidifying Duke’s quarterback room.