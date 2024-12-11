Duke football makes huge splash in transfer portal
By Hugh Straine
Duke football has officially landed one of the top transfers in the nation in Tulane transfer quarterback Darian Mensah.
The commitment came one day after Mensah visited Duke and two days after Maalik Murphy announced his decision to leave Duke and enter the transfer portal after one season with the program.
In his redshirt freshman season in 2024, Mensah started every game for Tulane, throwing for 2,723 yards to go along with 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
Mensah also led the Green Wave to an AAC Championship game berth and a spot in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against the Florida Gators.
Now, Mensah will take his talents to Durham and play for Manny Diaz.
Per On3, Mensah is the #19 overall player in the transfer portal and #2 quarterback.
Mensah's agents reported that the quarterback had garnered interest from several ACC and SEC programs, but Duke was his first and eventually only visit.
Mensah will join a Blue Devils team that is on the way to being one of the top programs in the ACC in the coming years. As a redshirt sophomore next season, Mensah will have three years of eligibility remaining and will be a huge piece to the Duke football program for years to come.
Duke went 9-3 this season and ended the 2024 campaign on a three-game win streak.
The signal caller will fit well in offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer's air-raid type of scheme. One of the reasons Murphy succeeded in the program was because he was one of the best deep ball throwers in the nation, and Mensah possesses that same skill.
He ranked 3rd in the nation in yards per attempt (9.5) this past season, only behind Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart and Indiana's Kurtis Rourke.
This is a massive pickup for the Blue Devils especially so early in the transfer cycle, and Mensah will be the leader for Duke football for years to come.