Duke football has three teams on 2025 schedule ranked in 'way too early' top 25 rankings

Duke football is coming off of an impressive 2024 season in the first with Manny Diaz as head coach of the program, finishing the campaign 9-4 overall and 5-3 in ACC play. This was just the team's third 9-win season since 2014, and Diaz became the second coach in Duke football history to win at least 9 games in his first season, with Mike Elko being the only other in 2022.

The season came to an end with the Blue Devils facing #14 Ole Miss in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, falling 52-20.

Duke is bringing in an intriguing transfer class highlighted by guys such as quarterback Darian Mensah (Tulane) and wide receiver Andrel Anthony (Oklahoma). The Blue Devils are also bringing back two of their key defensive players in Chandler Rivers and Tre Freeman.

On3 recently released its "way-too-early" top 25 rankings for the 2025-26 season, and based on these, the Blue Devils have a daunting schedule next season.

Despite not being included in the rankings themselves, Duke is set to face three teams on this top 25 list and two in the top 10: #7 Illinois, #10 Clemson, and #24 Georgia Tech.

Here's the full list of opponents for Duke football in 2025-26:

vs. Elon, August 30th

vs. Illinois, September 6th

@ Tulane, September 13th

@ Connecticut, November 8th

@ California, TBA

@ Clemson, TBA

vs. Georgia Tech, TBA

vs. North Carolina State, TBA

vs. Virginia, TBA

vs. Wake Forest, TBA

@ North Carolina, TBA

@ Syracuse, TBA

Duke is a sleeper contender in the ACC next season as Diaz hopes to build upon his rookie year at the helm and bring the Blue Devils to a potential college football playoff berth. With potentially three top 25 and two top 10 matchups on the schedule, the door seems open as we enter the full offseason.