Duke football gets primetime slot in final home game of season
By Hugh Straine
Duke football is entering its second bye week of the season after taking down NC State 29-19 this past Saturday. This was the first time since 2013 Duke has beaten North Carolina and NC State in the same season.
The Blue Devils have been honored with several primetime games at home in year one under Manny Diaz. It makes sense with the success that Blue Devil football has had this season. The program started out 5-0 for the first time in thirty years and is bowl-eligible.
The ACC announced its network and game time assignments for Week 13, when Duke has its home finale against Virginia Tech (5-5) on November 23rd. Duke has been honored with the primetime slot: an 8:00pm EDT kickoff on ACC Network.
The Blue Devils have been given several night games over its last five games held at Wallace Wade Stadium with the success the program has had. It tends to be in tight contests with fun finishes, making games Duke is in always fun to watch.
Three of Duke's five home games this season have kicked off at 7:00pm EDT or later. The Blue Devils are 2-1 in those games.
Despite the Hokies sitting with a 5-5 record, Virginia Tech kept it tight the entire time with Miami earlier in the season and had a halftime lead over Clemson this past weekend.