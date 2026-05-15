Duke football gets annoying scheduling update from the ACC that no fans wanted to see

The ACC released a football scheduling update on Friday with its full slate of Friday night contests. In all, 15 games were moved from Saturday to Friday as part of its primetime package of games.

Of the 15, two will feature Manny Diaz and Duke.

Duke's road game against Virginia, a rematch of last season's triumphant ACC Championship Game win for the Blue Devils, will now take place on Friday night, October 23rd.

Duke will face Clemson on Friday, November 20th at Wallace Wade Stadium.

TV networks and kickoff times weren't yet released, but they will be on the ESPN family of networks somewhere in the primetime window. According to the release, that information will be made available on Wednesday, May 27th.

Duke to play two marquee ACC games on Friday nights

Friday night lights are for high school football, and Duke playing two games during that window will remove in-person scouting/recruiting opportunities for any of Diaz's staff who might go on the road on a Friday night to catch a local game.

The opportunity to play in a primetime window as a standalone - or close to it - game certainly has its advantages, but as a purist, college football should be played on Saturdays. Maybe the occasional Friday or a Thursday Thanksgiving Day game here or there, but for the most part, college football is a Saturday sport.

TV networks have too much money on the line for that, however, and while the crowds should still be strong for both games, you lose a bit of the experience when everyone has to work before the game instead of getting to enjoy tailgating, the pre-game festivities, and all the pageantry that makes college football special.

Duke doesn't have a bye week before either of its Friday night games, which means it'll be a short turnaround for both. To the ACC's credit, that's true for both Virginia and Clemson, too.

You can view Duke's entire schedule for the 2026 season by following this link.