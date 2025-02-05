Duke football: Blue Devils finish near top of ACC in ESPN's class of 2025 recruiting rankings

ESPN released their top 75 recruiting classes in the class of 2025 across college football, making a list of the programs that in their eyes are bringing in the most talent.

Duke didn't only make the list, but you wouldn't have to scroll down too far to find them, as the Blue Devils are slotted as the #35 ranked 2025 recruiting class by ESPN.

The class is headlined by two ESPN 300 prospects: wide receiver Jamien Little and defensive end Bryce Davis. Both are in-state commitments.

Little comes from Hickory, NC and is listed as a 3-star recruit and the #122 wide receiver in his class and the #21 player out of North Carolina per On3. He set single-season school records in 2023 in receptions (73), yards (1,477), and touchdowns (22). Little followed that campaign up with 62 catches for 1,345 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024.

Davis was named the Sports Illustrated High School Defensive Player of the Year out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro. He recently shot up national rankings, slotted as the #63 overall player in the nation and #5 defensive end according to 247sports. The 6' 3" 260-pound edge is a 4-star recruit and the highest Duke commit of at least the last decade.

Head coach Manny Diaz also added new pieces on a front seven that was one of the best in college football last season with guys such as defensive linemen Sampson Onuoha and Julius Columbus.

Three-star wide receiver Jaivon Solomon will be an intriguing name to watch out of Durham as preseason camp starts to roll around. He's got talent, but the Blue Devils wide receiver room is already deep with Little, rising sophomore Que'Sean Brown, and transfers like former Oklahoma receiver Andrel Anthony and former Harvard receiver Cooper Barkate.

There's a new big-time signal caller in Durham as well after Maalik Murphy hit the portal after one year in Durham and ultimately ended up committing to Oregon State.

Tulane transfer quarterback Darian Mensah is entering his redshirt sophomore season, and it's been reported he was signed to a monster 2-year, $8 million deal to play at Duke. He was one of the top names in the portal early on and is listed as the #7 QB in the portal at On3.

There's a lot of excitement around Blue Devil football heading into the 2024-25 season. Duke lost the 4th-least amount of players to the transfer portal with 7 departures. The only programs that lost less are SMU, Clemson, and Northwestern.

Duke's #35-recruiting class ranking is the 5th best of any ACC school according to ESPN.