Duke fans unbothered by upset to Clemson while looking at big picture

Duke fans knew the sun would come up on Sunday morning.
The Blue Devils suffered a 77-71 upset to unranked Clemson on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The loss halted a 13-game winning streak for Duke as the Blue Devils had climbed to No. 2 in rankings.
With No. 1 Auburn also losing on Saturday to No. 6 Florida, a win for Duke would have certainly meant being at the top of college basketball and pushing the winning streak to 14 games. Early on during that winning streak, Duke even beat Auburn 84-78 as part of the SEC/ACC Men's Challenge.
But it's still only February. When you're in as comfortable of a spot as the Blue Devils, one measly loss doesn't matter much until March.
The Blue Devils are still atop ACC standings with just one conference loss. They will still also likely be a projected No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.
As Duke fans know what all is at stake and that an upset in February isn't their Super Bowl worth storming a court for, they were seemingly unbothered by the upset this weekend as they eye what's ahead.
Respect.
The Blue Devils will look to restart a new winning streak against the ACC newcomer California Golden Bears on Wednesday night back at Cameron Indoor Stadium. However, with March nearing, Duke won't be able to match its previous winning streak before the season ends with only seven games games.
Winning six in a row at the end is ultimately what really matters, though.