Duke fans shouldn't worry about any Dallas Mavericks interest in Jon Scheyer

With how many Duke players are already on the Dallas Mavericks, including Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, it's only natural that after firing head coach Jason Kidd, Dallas would be interested in talking to Jon Scheyer.

Along with Flagg, former Duke stars Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, and Marvin Bagley III are all currently on the Dallas roster.

But while they may be interested in talking to Scheyer, he's not going anywhere. He's fully committed to Duke, and doing everything it takes to break the program's national championship drought:

Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney is expected to draw serious interest from the Mavericks after they parted ways with Jason Kidd, league sources told @ClutchPoints.



Dallas is also expected to reach out to Duke HC Jon Scheyer, but he is committed to his current position, sources said. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) May 20, 2026

NBA reporter believes the Dallas Mavericks will reach out to Jon Scheyer

Duke fans aren't unfamiliar with the coaching carousel. Even though Mike Krzyzewski was the program's head coach for 42 seasons, he was frequently rumored to be a candidate for NBA coaching jobs. Most notably, Coach K turned down a lucrative offer from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004 to remain at Duke. That was the most serious offer he ever considered, by his own admission.

It's just the price of having an elite program and an elite coach in charge.

In just four seasons as the head coach of the Blue Devils, Scheyer has already emerged as one of the elite basketball minds in the country. After getting knocked out of the 2nd Round of the NCAA Tournament in his first season in charge, Scheyer has led Duke to three consecutive trips to the Elite Eight, including the 2025 Final Four.

While Duke's last two tournament losses have involved historic collapses, it appears only a matter of time before Scheyer leads the program back to the Promised Land for the first time since 2015.

While the day may come that Scheyer elects to try his hand at the NBA level, that day is not today. He's put together yet another elite roster in Durham and will have the Blue Devils in serious contention as one of the best teams in college basketball again next season.

The allure of coaching Flagg again could be significant, but the timing has to be right to make a big move. Scheyer already has his dream job, one he had been preparing to take over from the moment he joined Kryzewski's staff as an assistant. It's hard to believe he would give that job up after just four years, with no guarantees he could get it back if things didn't pan out at the next level.

Scheyer has a strong desire to win at the highest level for his alma mater. He'll do that before entertaining any NBA opportunities.

And who knows, maybe it'll be another four decades before Duke has to worry about a head coaching search again.