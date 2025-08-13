Duke fans need to know these college football rule changes for 2025

The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Officiating (CFO) have partnered once again to institute rule changes to better the product of college football for the future. A recent press release has highlighted all of the new respective rule changes that will be coming to college football in 2025 to combat a plethora of issues that can come about in-game. From faking injuries to making the game move a bit quicker to increasing player safety as a whole, there are lots of new guidelines for programs to understand ahead of the 2025 season.

College football and basketball experience rule changes regularly in order to continuously enhance the game from the fans' perspectives, and many of these new changes aim to do that as well. Let's take a look at all of the rule changes Duke fans need to know before the Blue Devils' season opener against Elon on August 28th.

Feigning Injuries

"To combat the practice of feigning injuries, the rules committee passed a rule that if a player presents as injured after the ball is spotted by officials, that team will be charged a Team Timeout or a delay penalty if all timeouts have been used. That player must remain out of the game for at least one down, even if that team is granted a team timeout and may not return to the game until receiving approval of professional medical personnel designated by their institution."

Timeouts in Extra Periods

"Currently, each team is permitted a team timeout in each extra period. To keep the game moving, now each team shall be allowed one timeout for the first extra period and one timeout for the second extra period. After the first two overtime periods, each team will be allowed only one timeout from the beginning of the third extra period until the game has ended. In addition, media timeouts will only be permitted after the first and second extra periods."

Instant Replay - Referee Announcement

"'Confirmed' and 'Stands' is being replaced by 'Upheld' in the Referee announcement after the review process determines that the ruling on the field will not be overturned. After video review the referee shall make one of the following announcements:"

"If the video evidence confirms the on-field ruling or if there is no clear and obvious evidence to overturn the on-field ruling: "After further review, the ruling on the field is upheld ."

." "If the on-field ruling is overturned: "After further review, the ruling is [followed by a brief description of the video evidence]. Therefore, [followed by a brief description of the impact of the ruling]."

"T" Signals on Kicks

"Any waving signal by any player of a return team is considered an invalid signal. The "T" signal given by a returner during any kick will now also be considered an invalid signal and will deprive the receiving team of the opportunity to advance the ball. This signal evolved as a signal to alert teammates that a kick returner was not going to return the kick. Now, after a "T" signal on kicks, there will be no return."

Team Pre-Snap Movement

"Any defensive team player within one yard of the line of scrimmage (stationary or not) may not make quick and abrupt or exaggerated actions that simulate action at the snap and are not part of normal defensive player movement in an obvious attempt to make the offense foul. This will continue as a point of emphasis in the game. The offense will be held to the same standard as any pre-snap movement that simulates action at the snap is a foul on the offense for a false start."

Disconcerting Signals

"No player shall use words or signals that disconcert opponents when they are preparing to put the ball in play. No player may call defensive signals that simulate the sound or cadence of, or otherwise interfere with, offensive starting signals. New for 2025, the terms "move" and "stem" are reserved for defensive cadence and may not be used by the offense. The offense may use a "clap" as a starting signal and this signal may not be used by the defense."

Substitution Fouls by the Defense after the Two-Minute Timeout

"The defense may not have more than 11 players on the field when the ball is snapped. The infraction, a substitution foul, is treated as a live-ball foul and is a 5-yard penalty. If this action occurs after the Two-Minute Timeout in either half, and 12 or more defenders are on the field and participate in the down, officials will penalize the defense for the foul and the offense will have the option to reset the game clock back to the time displayed at the snap. The game clock will then restart on the next snap."

Scrimmage Kick Formation

"The definition of a scrimmage kick formation has been modernized to ensure teams cannot take advantage of player safety rules to gain advantages on fakes from the formation. By rule, to qualify as a scrimmage kick formation, there must be a potential kicker 10 or more yards behind the neutral zone (or a potential holder and potential kicker seven or more yards behind the neutral zone in position for a place kick) and it must be obvious that a kick will be attempted. Added for 2025, to qualify as a scrimmage kick formation, no player other than the potential kicker (or holder) may be aligned within the frame of the body of the snapper and no other player may be aligned in the clear path from the snapper to the potential kicker (or holder)."

Defensive Linemen on Scrimmage Kick Plays

"Currently, if the offense is in a scrimmage kick formation at the snap, any defender within one yard of the line of scrimmage must be aligned completely outside the frame of the body of the snapper and a defensive player may not initiate contact with the snapper until one second has elapsed after the snap. Added for 2025, if the snapper is on the end of the line and is an eligible receiver, he loses the protections outlined above on a scrimmage kick play."

Technology - Coach-to-Player Communications

"Coach-to-player communications through the helmet became permissive for the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2024 and will now be allowed the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2025."

Technology – Tablets

"Tablets were introduced in 2024 and may be used in the coaches' booth, sideline, and locker room. Tablets may not be interconnected to other devices to project larger/additional images, and new for 2025, during halftime intermission or during a suspended game, tablets may be interconnected to other devices to project larger images only in the locker room. No other data such as play sheets, analytics, etc. may be loaded on the tablets."

Optional Equipment – Eye Shields

"Eye shields must be clear, not tinted, and made from molded or rigid material. New for 2025, a manufacturer may submit a "nearly clear" eye shield without mirroring or reflective effects for review to the NCAA Football Rules Committee by July 15th for the upcoming year. Both Oakley and Nike have submitted a nearly clear eye shield that has been approved."

Defenseless Players

"A player attempting to recover a loose ball is added to the list of defenseless players."

Automatic Unsportsmanlike Conduct Fouls

"All forms of gun violence are not permitted in college football and simulating the firing of a weapon is an automatic unsportsmanlike foul. Added to the rule in 2025, if a player brandishes a weapon, it is considered an unsportsmanlike act."

Several of these new rules are aimed at making the game itself run a little bit smoother. The "feigning injuries" rule now makes it much more difficult for a player to stop the clock just for the sake of injury, which has been an aggravating issue in the past. Additionally, many of these rules should lower the amount of penalties in a given game, thus making the watch much smoother as well. The "disconcerting signals" rule should keep pre-snap counts much more consistent and limit stoppages of play due to a false start or neutral zone infraction. The "T-Signal" rule now makes kickoffs much more straightforward as well. Although never an official rule, this signal was used by the return team to alert the kicking team that a return would not occur, preventing any unnecessary collisions. However, on a few occasions during the 2024 season, this signal would be presented, followed by a return, sparking disgruntled coaches. Now, this signal will guarantee no return.

Over the last few seasons, it seems like all of the new rule changes that have been implemented in college athletics have involved NIL negotiations, tampering, and all things off the field. But this year, there are several new intriguing changes that happen while the game clock is rolling. These new changes ideally will make the viewing experience much more enjoyable for fans both on-screen and in-person, and teams will now be penalized for things such as faking injuries. Sportsmanship certainly proved to be an area of concern, with no more weapon-signaling celebrations, as well as the new rule calling a player actively going for a loose ball defenseless. Overall, these new implementations look to better the sport in all facets and for everyone involved.