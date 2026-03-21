Duke fans livid after Cameron Boozer flagrant foul allows TCU back into game

Duke led by eight and had all the momentum with four minutes to play in the first half. And then the refs stepped in and assessed a questionable flagrant foul on Cameron Boozer, who inadverently elbowed TCU's David Punch in the nose on a drive to the basket.
The contact seemed incidental, but upon review, the refs assessed the flagrant. You be the judge:
The flagrant call became even more important a few minutes later when Boozer picked up his second foul of the half, putting Duke's superstar forward in foul trouble. That will be something to monitor in the second half.
The Blue Devils had built momentum and looked like they were going to go on a run and build a double-digit lead heading into the locker room. Instead, following the flagrant, TCU cut the lead to just four points at halftime with Duke leading 38-34.
Duke didn't hit a single field goal in the final four minutes.
As expected, Duke fans weren't pleased:
Cameron Boozer's flagrant foul had Duke fans going crazy on social media
TCU was still called for four more fouls than Duke in the first half, but no call was more consequential than the Boozer flagrant. Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon - and the CBS announce team - had no problem pointing out the foul differential throughout the half, though.
Sure did! All the momentum was in Duke's favor, and now we've got a tight game at halftime.
The officials for this game proved quickly that they were in over their heads. They made the call because it drew blood, not in the spirit of the actual rule.
It was far from a banner half from Boozer, scoring only two points. But he had six rebounds and two assists, with his gravity getting other players open looks. Duke cannot afford for him to be in foul trouble in the second half. He and Patrick Ngongba, who made his return from injury, picked up two first-half fouls.
It's unfortunate that Punch got hit, but it was a normal basketball move by Boozer and nothing malicious.
It was a tough call on Boozer, and any fanbase would be upset about it.
Even neutral observers can't help but call out the ridiculous call.
Total game-changer of a call, and now Duke is going to have to dig deep in the second half to preserve the win and advance to the Sweet 16.
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