Duke fans' jaws will drop after seeing some of the teams ranked ahead of the Blue Devils by CBS Sports

Every October, CBS Sports college basketball writer Matt Norlander releases his Top 101 Teams in College Basketball, and that list for the 2025-26 season has been revealed. Now, Duke wasn't disrespected by any means in terms of its ranking, but a couple of the programs ranked ahead of the Blue Devils will be a bit head-scratching for Duke fans. The Blue Devils undoubtedly raised their stock through exhibition play, taking down UCF at Cameron Indoor Stadium and then defeating Tennessee in Knoxville in comeback fashion. Freshman Cameron Boozer looks like he could legitimately be the best player in college basketball, and Duke as a team showed several facets of the game where it will dominate all season long.

Kentucky and Michigan shockingly ranked ahead of Duke in Matt Norlander's Top 101 Rankings

In Norlander's rankings, Duke came in as the No. 5 team in the country, which feels about right. However, both Kentucky and Michigan were ranked ahead of the Blue Devils, which seems a little odd.

One of our biggest stories every October: @MattNorlander's annual preseason ranking of the Top 100 And 1 teams.



What hits right? Which ones are you fading?



Full story, with capsules for every team, can be found here: https://t.co/0UpHNYBj52 pic.twitter.com/hal4hVIuVI — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) October 30, 2025

Top 5 preseason teams according to Matt Norlander

1. Houston

2. Purdue

3. Kentucky

4. Michigan

5. Duke

Mark Pope built potentially the most expensive roster in the nation. Freshman 4-star guard Jasper Johnson looked phenomenal through exhibition play, and Pope also brought in guard Denzel Aberdeen, who won a national title with Florida last season.

Kentucky brought in a ton of transfer talent, with guys such as Jaland Lowe, Jayden Quaintance, and Mouhamed Dioubate. The Wildcats will be led by returner Otega Oweh, who has the potential to be one of the most prolific guards in the country. Norlander said himself that he is as high on Kentucky as anybody, but Duke likely has more talent. Although, the Wildcats probably boast more depth.

It's a similar makeup for Dusty May over at Michigan. May brought in top overall transfer Yaxel Lendeborg from UAB, along with other talented transfers such as Aday Mara and Elliot Cadeau. The Wolverines also bring back three of their top six scorers.

Understandably, Norlander seems to be favoring experience and veteran leadership in these rankings, which makes sense when looking at how important veteran impact seemed to be in terms of success over the last few seasons. Duke, from top to bottom, likely has more pure talent than the Wildcats and Wolverines, but with how young and inexperienced the Blue Devils are, it can be difficult to rank them.

Now, before exhibition play, Duke might've been even lower. But after seeing Cameron Boozer's true ceiling, the Blue Devils' elite shooting ability, and their dominance on the glass, it doesn't look like the Blue Devils will have any trouble competing with the top teams around the land.

In the Preseason Associated Press Poll, Duke came in at No. 6, Michigan came in at No. 7, and Kentucky came in at No. 9.