Duke fans hit panic button after Cooper Flagg suffers concerning-looking injury

On Wednesday, Duke fans saw their basketball lives flash before their eyes when presumed All-American forward Cooper Flagg went down with a painful-looking injury after rolling his ankle late in the first half of the Blue Devils' quarterfinal ACC Tournament game against Georgia Tech.

Of course, the injury could not have come at a worse time for Duke with the NCAA Tournament on deck next week. Flagg leads Duke in points (19.4 per game), rebounds (7.6 per game), and assists (4.2 per game).

Certainly, any hopes the Blue Devils have of capturing the National Championship ride on Flagg's shoulders, as they have all season. Thus, the sight of Flagg in a wheelchair in the bowels of the Spectrum Center in Charlotte had to send chills down the spine of most Duke fans (and not the good kind of chills, either).

Cooper Flagg is in a wheelchair being taken to get examined. pic.twitter.com/qH1DCIOwCV — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) March 13, 2025

Of course, the news of Flagg's injury was only magnified by the fact that backup forward Maliq Brown also left Wednesday's game early after appearing to reinjure the shoulder that he's been nursing for several weeks. Thus, the Blue Devils are down two key pieces before even completing their first postseason game of the season.

Naturally, Duke fans are concerned about the health of both Flagg and Brown. And as expected, many took to social media to express their fears and commiserate with other Blue Devils. Here's a look at what some Duke fans have been saying since Flagg's injury.

Duke is DONE if he's out — Question Everything (@Lionofj25582358) March 13, 2025

That’s not good. Our for the season. — T dawg (@datsmedude28) March 13, 2025

Well this season is over if it’s broken — Chris (@ckluda2323) March 13, 2025

This is really bad. Across the board. — Duke Digest (@DukeDigest) March 13, 2025

Update: Flagg has been evaluated and returned to the bench under his own power. That has allowed Blue Devil fans to take a breath and seemed to calm some fears a bit. There is no official diagnosis from the Duke basketball team yet, and fans will remain on pins and needles until that comes down. Still, just seeing him back on the bench to cheer on his teammates is an uplifting sign.

Cooper Flagg has returned to the Duke bench pic.twitter.com/LK14z7F6Fr — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 13, 2025

This is a good sign! It's great to see Flagg support his teammates. — DarealMVP 24 (@DarealMVP2437) March 13, 2025

Glad Cooper Flaggs injury isn’t serious Duke needs him — CAP (@YouKnowItsCap) March 13, 2025

Look who’s back on the floor 👀 pic.twitter.com/U0FeRz880g — Duke Fan Dot (@cdotgunter) March 13, 2025

Cooper Flagg’s parents still being in the stands going nuts for this team is



1) a good sign



2) really f’ing cool — Ryan Lommen (@TheDukeNation) March 13, 2025

Good so it's definitely not broken them — joseph (@goebels_top_guy) March 13, 2025

Ball Durham will have all the latest developments as they become available. Keep checking in as the entire college basketball world waits to see how Flagg's ankle injury impacts the Blue Devils this week and beyond.