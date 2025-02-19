Duke fans can laugh at what Roy Williams had to say about Hubert Davis

Just a few days ago, former North Carolina head coach Roy Williams voiced his support for the UNC Tar Heels' current head coach Hubert Davis after many called for his firing. Now, Duke fans are having a good laugh at their rival's current situation.

"He's the right person for the job. It makes me cringe, the way people are talking," Williams said. "We've had tough moments this year... But I'd love for it to turn around so I could look at all those suckers and tell them to shut up"

Following Williams' statements on Zach Gleb's podcast show, the Duke Blue Devils and their fans had to simply laugh off the supportive sentiment for their in-state rivals.

The two long-lived rivals have only played once so far this season and the Blue Devils walked away with a resounding 87-70 victory over the Tar Heels. However, the game was played at Cameron Indoor and Duke has yet to visit Chapel Hill this year.

wouldn’t expect him to say anything different.. but he isn’t being honest about the situation.



UNCs recruiting has slipped under Hubert Davis. https://t.co/uAkrtla71k — I Watched You Hit That ‘42 Like It’s Sprite (@RioIsTrio) February 18, 2025

Davis, who played collegiate basketball at UNC, joined Williams' staff as an assistant in 2012 and became the Tar Heels' head coach in 2021 when Williams retired. Despite leading North Carolina to an appearance in the Sweet Sixteen last season, many UNC fans have expressed adamant doubt about Hubert's future with the team.

Loyalty to the "Family" is part of why UNC is in this mess. https://t.co/v36BpjE8wx — John (J.P.) Mundy (@JP_Mundy) February 18, 2025

So far this season, Hubert has led the Heels to a disappointing 15-11 overall record and UNC currently sits in sixth place in the ACC after going 8-6 to start conference play. Duke and North Carolina will face off for a final time in the regular season on March 8.

Read more: