Duke fans are openly weeping from the latest Caleb Foster update

The news on Caleb Foster was heartbreaking. Foster, who bounced back with a strong season after fighting through a rough sophomore year, will be out indefinitely with a fractured right foot. Jon Scheyer is hopeful his starting point guard can return, but for now the Blue Devils will be without their best perimeter defender and a guy that was shooting over 40 percent on 3-pointers.

Losing a starter just nine days before the start of the national tournament changes everything and fans of Duke (and college basketball in general) are sad to see Foster stuck on the bench in a walking boot during tournament time, but remain optimistic about the Blue Devils' chances of winning a sixth national championship.

Fans hope Caleb Foster injury isn't the end of his season

Late-season injuries have been a major story for Duke over the past few years. A foot injury kept Foster out of the tournament when he was a freshman and forward Maliq Brown was limited with a shoulder injury in last year's tournament.

While there is a large portion of fans that are hopeful about Scheyer's wishes of Foster returning by the Final Four, others are not as optimistic that the starting point guard will make it back or, if he does, his injury will have a major impact on how effective he can be.

Not all is lost for the Blue Devils. Yes, they will be without Pat Ngongba II for the ACC tournament, but Scheyer expects him back for the big dance and presence in the paint that the sophomore center provides will be welcomed with open arms. And, oh yeah, there's still that Cameron Boozer guy and, as long as he's on the roster, Duke has a shot at winning everything.