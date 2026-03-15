Duke doubters should beware of Cameron Boozer’s absurd winning resume

Cameron Boozer is the presumptive National Player of the Year after his historic freshman season at Duke, but it’s not the individual honors that have defined his career; it’s all the winning.

Cameron and his twin brother Cayden have done nothing but win in their young basketball careers. On Saturday night, they added to that resume with the ACC Tournament Title, beating Virginia 74-70 in Charlotte. The Blue Devils were short-handed in the ACC Tournament without starting point guard Caleb Foster and starting center Patrick Ngongba. Yet, even with Cameron struggling against the Cavaliers, the Boozers have just kept winning.

Duke will likely be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and entered the postseason No. 1 in the AP Poll. Ngongba is expected to return for the Big Dance, but with Foster out at least through the first two weekends of March Madness, there will be plenty of Duke doubters. However, with the Boozer’s history of championship success, they may be doubting at their own peril.

The Boozer file:



4 Florida state championships

3 Nike EYB championships

2 gold medals

1 high school national championship



And now…



ACC regular season & tournament championships



Has won every championship he’s competed for since entering high school.



Truly historic stuff. https://t.co/fyQvdnxgpd — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) March 15, 2026

The national title is the only thing the Boozers are missing

Cameron and Cayden’s All-NBA father, Carlos, won a national championship in his sophomore season at Duke, back in 2001. For Cameron and Cyaden, a national title is the only thing they’re missing after winning the ACC regular season and the conference tournament.

In high school, as Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports pointed out, the Boozer brothers won four state titles in Florida, 3 Nike EYB Championships, 2 gold medals, first in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and then in the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, and 1 high school national championship.

Of course, it helps that Cameron and Cayden, two five-star recruits in the 2026 class, have played on the same teams for their entire careers. They’re a package deal and come from an NBA bloodline, but the success isn’t just because they’re talented players.

Cameron and Cayden are constantly making winning plays, something obvious instilled in them from a young age. They always make the right pass, find the open space, set great screens, protect the ball, and do all the little things you need to do to win games and championships. That has translated to Duke, and even without Foster and Ngongba on the floor in Charlotte, Duke found a way to win three games in three days to claim the crown.

It may get more difficult in the NCAA, but there isn’t much reason to believe that the Boozers won’t keep winning. So, maybe don’t doubt Duke when you’re filling out your bracket this year.