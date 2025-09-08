Duke demolished by No. 11 Illinois: Blue Devils drop in newest ACC Football Power Rankings

The Duke football program entered Saturday with a prime opportunity to secure a marquee win when it hosted No. 11 Illinois at Wallace Wade Stadium. After coming into the contest hungry and ready to make a statement around the nation, things didn't go as planned for the Blue Devils. Duke was demolished on its home turf by the Illini, falling 45-19. Duke committed five turnovers, three of those by Darian Mensah, which led to 21 Illinois points. The Blue Devils entered the halftime locker room down 14-13, but couldn't find any offensive rhythm across the final 30 minutes, resulting in a crushing loss that derails the young season for the team. After the loss, Duke inevitably fell in the ACC Football Power Rankings for Week 3.

Week 3 ACC Football Power Rankings

1. Miami (2-0)

Bethune-Cookman v Miami | Leonardo Fernandez/GettyImages

The Hurricanes cruised to another victory this week, taking down Bethune-Cookman 45-3. Miami remained at No. 5 in this week's Associated Press Poll.

2. Florida State (2-0)

East Texas A&M v Florida State | Don Juan Moore/GettyImages

After beginning the season with a statement win over No. 8 Alabama, the Seminoles moved to 2-0 after a dominant 77-3 victory over East Texas A&M. FSU climbed to No. 10 in this week's AP Poll and has overtaken Clemson for the No. 2 spot in the ACC Power Rankings.

3. Clemson (1-1)

Troy v Clemson | Katie Januck/GettyImages

Cade Klubnik is continuing to struggle as the Tigers found themselves down 16-3 at halftime against Troy. Clemson was able to secure the win by a score of 27-16, but it hasn't looked like the powerhouse that many thought it would be heading into the season. The Tigers dropped to No. 12 in the AP Poll.

4. Georgia Tech (2-0)

Georgia Tech v Colorado | Andrew Wevers/GettyImages

Haynes King led the Yellow Jackets to a 59-12 win over Gardner-Webb, and Tech is beginning to look like a major threat in the ACC. GT remains just on the outside of the poll, looking in.

5. Louisville (2-0)

James Madison v Louisville | Michael Hickey/GettyImages

After finding itself down 7-6 at half to James Madison, the Cardinals were able to regroup and secure a 28-14 victory to move to 2-0.

6. SMU (1-1)

East Texas A&M v SMU | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

SMU was in control against Baylor for the majority of the game, but a thrilling fourth quarter allowed the Bears to get back into it and ultimately secure a 48-45 victory in overtime. The Mustangs fell out of the AP Poll after the loss.

7. Pitt (2-0)

Pittsburgh v SMU | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

Pitt cruised to a 45-17 win over Central Michigan, with 304 passing yards and four touchdowns coming from Eli Holstein.

8. Duke (1-1)

Illinois v Duke | Lance King/GettyImages

Five turnovers, six second half points, two fumbles by Darian Mensah. It wasn't a pretty game for the Blue Devils on either side of the ball, and the program now likely has to win out for any sort of College Football Playoff hope. Illinois moved to No. 9 in the poll after the 45-19 win.

9. NC State (2-0)

East Carolina v NC State | Lance King/GettyImages

NC State fended off a gritty Virginia squad, using a 21-point third quarter to help secure a 35-31 victory.

10. Boston College (1-1)

Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Boston College quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) hands the ball off to Boston College running back Turbo Richard (2) in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Boston College fought tooth and nail at Michigan State, ultimately losing 42-40 in overtime. Dylan Lonergan threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns.

11. North Carolina (1-1)

TCU v North Carolina | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

UNC bounced back from an abysmal debut for Bill Belichick, taking down Charlotte on the road 20-3.

12. California (2-0)

California v Oregon State | Amanda Loman/GettyImages

True freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is continuing to improve, as the Golden Bears improved to 2-0 with a 35-3 win over Texas Southern.



13. Virginia (1-1)

Coastal Carolina v Virginia | Ryan M. Kelly/GettyImages

The Hoos fell just short against the Wolfpack in the first matchup between in-conference opponents so far across the ACC, losing 35-31.

14. Syracuse (1-1)

2025 Aflac Kickoff Game - Syracuse v Tennessee | Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Syracuse survived a scare against UConn, pulling away for a 27-20 win in overtime. Steve Angeli went for 417 yards in the air to go along with two touchdowns.

15. Virginia Tech (0-2)

Vanderbilt v Virginia Tech | Ryan Hunt/GettyImages

Virginia Tech remains winless on the 2025 campaign after back-to-back matchups against SEC opponents. The Hokies lost to Vanderbilt 44-20 after falling to South Carolina last week.

16. Wake Forest (2-0)

Kennesaw State v Wake Forest | Alex Halloway/GettyImages

Wake improved to 2-0 with a 42-10 win over Western Carolina.

17. Stanford (0-2)

Stanford v Hawaii | Darryl Oumi/GettyImages

Stanford is the lone other ACC squad still searching for its first win. The Cardinal fell 27-3 to BYU this weekend.